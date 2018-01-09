Microsoft Pauses Rollout of Spectre and Meltdown Patches To AMD Systems (betanews.com) 57
Microsoft is suspending patches to guard against Meltdown and Spectre security threats for computers running AMD chipsets after complaints by AMD customers that the software updates froze their machines. From a report: The company is blaming AMD's failure to comply with "the documentation previously provided to Microsoft to develop the Windows operating system mitigations to protect against the chipset vulnerabilities known as Spectre and Meltdown." There's no word on when the patches will be fixed, but Microsoft says that it is working with AMD to address the problem.
Maybe they should test on real hardware (Score:5, Insightful)
It seems like MS could have some sort of lab with various configurations of relatively recent hardware where they can test updates they deem ready for production.
Re: (Score:2)
It seems like a company such as MS would benefit greatly from having a unique hardware configuration for each employee.
It might be a PITA for their deployment systems but then again, they're selling those too!
Re: (Score:2)
Speaking to users with multiple configs I'm surprised the insiders did not help catch this either
Re: (Score:2)
It seems like MS could have some sort of lab with various configurations of relatively recent hardware where they can test updates they deem ready for production.
They did. Today. Their beta testers found a bug and the rollout stopped. Just because their lab is the size of a planet doesn't change the fact that they are testing their high quality software releases.
Re: (Score:2)
I was under the impression KB4056892 was a finalized patch that was officially issued?
Re: (Score:2)
OIC, good one.
Why Meldown? (Score:1, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
The only commercially available chips susceptible to Meltdown are Intel chips. Why is a Meltdown patch being pused to AMD systems? They aren't affected.
Incompetence.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
AFAIK, the patch is intended to also partially mitigate Spectre, which does affect AMD processors.
In any case, stop feeding that troll 110010001000.
Re: (Score:2)
Maintaining multiple kernels would confuse and potentially invalidate entire suites of compatibility tests. Picking and choosing which kernel to install at update is a risk, as would be testing other software for security, performance, and bugs with distinct runtime kernels running on distinct hardware. The list of issues grows the more you examine software validation for such a critical component as a kernel.
Re: Why Meldown? (Score:3, Interesting)
On the Linux side, didn't Intel supply much of the Meltdown mitigation, pushing it on all CPUs? And then AMD had to add a patch to exempt their processors?
Wouldn't be surprised if Intel did a lot of the behind-the-scenes work for Microsoft here, and they just sort of accepted it without sufficient testing.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, wow. Really? Binary equivalent kernel for two different processors? Wow!
Re:Why Meldown? (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Intel probably submitted the fix to Microsoft, and Microsoft's wonderful QA/QC team tested this (not likely) and got it ready for distribution.
If you think about it, wouldn't Intel want all CPUs to have a significant performance penalty and not just their chips?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
with linux it's just an boot flag to turn off the (Score:2)
with linux it's just an boot flag to turn off the slowdown
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, I'm not clear why MS can't just check the CPU ID and decide functionality based on that. There must be other oddities of X86/64 architecture between different processor families that require MS to turn features on or off, or even alter the nature of functionality.
pay for by intel the same one who pay to may 1p ep (Score:2)
pay for by intel the same one who pay to may 1p epyc board be MIA. as well killing ryzen pro boards with IPMI.
Re: (Score:1)
Because MS keeps only one current version of Windows for x86, so if computers with AMD processors are to be kept current the patch will need to be applied.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Wait, why wasn't this done? They knew about it 6 months ago. Were the engineers too busy? Were they on vacation? Missed their calls from Microsoft?
Re:Why Meldown? (Score:5, Interesting)
Because its not called "Wintel" for nothing? Remember this is the same company that royally fucked their own flagship OS just to allow good buddy Intel to sell a bunch of garbage 945 chipsets with the "Vista Capable" fiasco, I seriously would not be surprised if Intel picked up the phone and said "You damned well better fuck AMD with this patch as much as we are getting fucked".
Never let it be said that old Hairy don't give credit where credit is due and in this case the Linux guys have it better as no less than Torvalds himself said that Linux shouldn't treat all CPUs (meaning ARM and AMD) as crap so I seriously doubt Linux users with AMD have a thing to worry about when it comes to the meltdown patches, it'll be us Windows users that will be going to forums and looking for
.bat files or reg keys that will kill the meltdown patch on our AMD systems.
Oh and on a personal note as someone who stuck with AMD FX while everyone was singing the praises of Intel (and still quite happy with my FX-8320e as even my games run buttery smooth at an average of 90 FPS+ while recording gameplay footage) I would be lying if I said it didn't give me a bit of a smile to see Intel getting bit right in the backside after their years of cripple compilers and bribing OEMs, the only thing that could make it more delicious would be if it turns out that Intel chips get a performance hit equal to what the cripple compiler did to AMD systems. Man would that not be some delectable irony?
Re: (Score:2)
"a bunch of garbage 945 chipsets with the "Vista Capable" fiasco"
It was even worse than that. It was the entry-level 915 which couldn't paint a postage stamp in alternating black & white stripes to save its life.
Re: (Score:2)
Really what it comes down to, is that someone will be inconvenienced. Microsoft chose you, instead of themselves - they don't want to maintain two kernels for the same architecture and double all their QA test plans for basically forever.
So the question you should ask yourself, is why you chose Microsoft.
AMD? (Score:5, Interesting)
So, the problem is that AMD failed to comply with the documentation for the Intel bug? Perhaps "failed to comply" is just MS-speak for "failed to implement the bug"...
Re: (Score:3)
No, it's really not clear. Maybe that is the implication that Microsoft wants people to draw, but they don't directly say who provided the documentation in question.
Fuck off Microsoft, you're just trying to kill AMD (Score:1)
Wintel at work.