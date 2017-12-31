Ask Slashdot: Has Technology Created A Monster? (codinghorror.com) 29
Stack Overflow co-founder Jeff Atwood posted a worried blog post on New Year's Eve. Remember in 2011 when Marc Andreeseen said that "Software is eating the world?" That used to sound all hip and cool and inspirational, like "Wow! We software developers really are making a difference in the world!" and now for the life of me I can't read it as anything other than an ominous warning that we just weren't smart enough to translate properly at the time... What do you do when you wake up one day and software has kind of eaten the world, and it is no longer clear if software is in fact an unambiguously good thing, like we thought, like everyone told us... like we wanted it to be?
Slashdot reader theodp adds: "The year 2018 is the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein," provocatively notes Dr. Ainissa Ramirez, "in which a scientist neglects to ask about the consequences of his creation. I suspect (and hope) that there will be much debate on the impact of technology on our lives in the numerous lectures and events scheduled this year. It is a long-overdue discussion because scientists sometimes get so excited about their innovations that they forget to ask, 'Am I building a monster?' This anniversary offers a pause to see if society likes where it is headed."
That quote is from a "predictions for 2018" article on the Mach technology site (hosted by NBC News) in which Dr. Moshe Y. Vardi, a Professor of Computer Science at Rice University, also sees a looming debate. He remembers how Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan referred to tech's CEO's as "our country's real overlords" and described them as "moral Martians who operate on some weird new postmodern ethical wavelength."
Yale ethicist and author Wendell Wallach predicts that in 2018 "A serious tragedy will direct the attention of international leaders, under public pressure, to finally take on the difficult but incredibly necessary task of putting in place effective oversight and governance of emerging technologies... Industry leaders, fearful of more stringent restrictions on their activities, will lead the way for thoughtful oversight of digital technologies." He admits his prediction may be wrong, but argues that "reaping the benefits of innovation and managing risks must happen together."
And finally, long-time Slashdot reader gurps_npc notes that "the entire point of the book is that Dr. Frankenstein IS the monster, the flesh golem he created is just a victim of Dr. Frankenstein's arrogance and pride. The doctor created this life, then being scared of it, abandons it. Without food, money, or a basic education, the flesh golem turns to a life of crime and seeks revenge for the evil actions that Doctor Frankenstein committed. He doesn't know any better because no one educated him.
"The real lesson is not 'there are things man is not meant to know'. Instead it is 'Be responsible and take actions to ensure your creations are not used by uneducated shmucks.'"
I helped create it. That fucker is indeed a monster.
Well according to tfa, you and/or your bosses are the monster. Skynet is only doing the best it knows how.
The only thing that needs to be pointed out, to make this whole yarn bunkum, is that, MySpace now equals DeadSpace. Fads today gone tomorrow. The noise of the proletariat is still driven by today's bright shiny, whether that be a fake egoist individual or object. Most of the rubbish about division is being driven by corporations so the psychopaths at the top can keep power and create chaos all to feed their ego. The false narratives of colour versus color (heh heh) or religion vs religion or make vs female,
Whoa there. Get thee to a chemist, because thy lithium script hath suredly run out. Getting a few things right does not mean that every thought that enters your brain is a divine pearl of wisdom. It may have sounded like poetry in your head, but you need to run it through the bullshit filter once or twice before it actually makes any sense.
As a technology-employed person myself as I get older I realize the growing importance of asking the question "just because we *can* do something, should we?" The cop out of "we scientists/engineers/programmers just create it, others decide how it gets used" died in Hiroshima or by tetraethyl lead poisoning.
This isn't bombs and lasers, you say? Fine. Take an easy example. "Self-driving vehicles will save lives! Carbon!" The transportation companies will be *first* in line to replace long-haul and regi
Our technology is evolving faster than our species.
Suicides of teen girls in the USA are up due to cell phones and social media. [nypost.com]
Cell phones are killing our necks. [cbsnews.com]
In addition to carrying a personal tracking device, governments are using and abusing any and all technology to spy on citizens [theguardian.com]
The Sun could wipe out our power grid with a direct hit from a geomagnetic storm, and utilities aren't doing anything to mitigate the risks. [vice.com]
5 Countries are destroying th
Nearly 30 years ago, I wrote my first line of code. I knew then that I had stumbled across the thing with which I would destroy the world of men.
In the intervening time I have flooded your inboxes, tracked your buying habits, sold you sub-prim adjustable rate mortgages, delivered you pornography, and helped states maintain your vital records. Now, I have stepped back and started teaching.
I feed younglings to the beast!