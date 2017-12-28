Web Trackers Exploit Flaw In Browser Login Managers To Steal Usernames (bleepingcomputer.com) 41
An anonymous reader writes: Princeton privacy experts are warning that advertising and analytics firms can secretly extract site usernames from browsers using hidden login fields and tie non-authenticated users visiting a site with their profiles or emails on that domain. This type of abusive behavior is possible because of a design flaw in the login managers included with all browsers. Experts say that web trackers can embed hidden login forms on sites where the tracking scripts are loaded. Because of the way the login managers work, the browser will fill these fields with the user's login information, such as username and passwords.
The trick is an old one, known for more than a decade but until now it's only been used by hackers trying to collect login information during XSS (cross-site scripting) attacks. Princeton researchers say they recently found two web tracking services that utilize hidden login forms to collect login information. The two services are Adthink (audienceinsights.net) and OnAudience (behavioralengine.com), and Princeton researchers said they identified scripts from these two that collected login info on 1,110 sites found on the Alexa Top 1 Million sites list. A demo page has been created to show how the tracking works.
The trick is an old one, known for more than a decade but until now it's only been used by hackers trying to collect login information during XSS (cross-site scripting) attacks. Princeton researchers say they recently found two web tracking services that utilize hidden login forms to collect login information. The two services are Adthink (audienceinsights.net) and OnAudience (behavioralengine.com), and Princeton researchers said they identified scripts from these two that collected login info on 1,110 sites found on the Alexa Top 1 Million sites list. A demo page has been created to show how the tracking works.
This still works? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It should not be. For exactly the reason the article says, a sensible browser will only start autofilling once you start to interact with a field.
Re: (Score:2)
But nothing prevents a synthetic event from triggering the filling in any webkit based browser
Re: (Score:3)
If the browser lets the event that triggers the filling be automated, yes. This is the part that must not be possible.
Again, it's down to the browser, nothing else.
Firefox : pull-down menu (Score:2)
I remember reading about this years ago, and was under the impression that this had been fixed by browsers filling the form fields in the UI, but not in the DOM, until the user explicitly selected one of the fields in the same form.
That's the case in Firefox
:
- you need to click on either the username or password field to get a pull-down menu that gives you information about the login, and gives you a selection of passwords saved in the manager.
Also, with most browsers you get extensions like Block Origin, AdBlock Plus, etc. which are going to block most common advertisers.
And extensions such as Privacy Badger which is going to block most common tracker.
And specifically in Firefox (because it requires to either have the new additiona
Re: (Score:2)
Firefox 52.5.0 (64-bit)
Fill out username and pass and remember it. It shows username and pass.
Redo it and add a new username and/or pass and it will see nothing.
Remove one of the two and it will show username and pass.
I deleted the first one. So it did not show the second one when there where two passwords, but did so when only one was available.
I already have different blockers and trackers, so I installed Privacy Badger. Well, guess what? There was no difference.
Remember: you still get can get fucked agai
Want to take bets? (Score:2)
My crystal ball tells me we'll hear about a surefire way to block those ad services in no later than 10 postings, 20 tops.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
turn off the computer
;)
Re: (Score:1)
I would, but it hasn't told me it is safe to do so yet.
Good news (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. It however does work when you manually tell LastPass to fill a password. But nothing in the UI prompts you to do so, so I consider this safe behavior.
Re: Good news (Score:1)
Chrome FIX
enable chrome://flags/#fill-on-account-select
Russians are evil (Score:2)
So are advertisers. They have no morals, just like marketing graduates...
advertising is a crime (Score:2)
Go to Kinkos, laminate and hang it in your all.
This is not "abuse" (Score:2)
This is simply outright what is colloquially known as "hacking". Which is why the CFAA needs to be applied. Why haven't these researchers told their AG?
After all, when normal users find a unsecured database by some corporation and access it, they get sued too. Same standard here applies, and this time the culprits even use a documented security hole, meaning the crime is wholly willful.
Re: (Score:1)
And the corporations even being located where they can be held responsible. Nice.
NoScript (Score:2)
for the win!
:)
iOS with Purify blocking scripts by default (Score:2)
Seems to prevent it from working. But another browser (Safari on OS X) which doesn’t block scripts by default gave up the credentials.
So I guess the solution is NoScript or the equivalent.
Pi-hole or ublock when travelling FTW (Score:2)
pi-hole that shit.
all i want to know is ... (Score:1)
are the CEO's arrested yet?
company assets seized?
if not, when will this happen?
Re: all i want to know is ... (Score:2)
Came here to say this, If these ad companies were harvesting passwords, the punishments need to be dire. People need to go to jail, people at the top.
Also, I've always thought that browser-integrated password managers were an inherently terrible idea due to the potential for exploits like this, so it's good to be proven right again.
Who uses autocomplete? (Score:2)
Safari affected, too (Score:2)
So I wonder how the companies can justify this? I can't think of any compelling legal reason to get users' login information.