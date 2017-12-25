Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Man Threatened Company With Cyber Attack To Fire Employee and Hire Him Instead (bleepingcomputer.com) 110

Posted by msmash from the stranger-things dept.
An anonymous reader writes: A North Carolina judge sentenced a Washington man this week to 37 months in prison for threatening a company with attacks unless they fire one of their employees and hire him instead. According to court documents obtained by Bleeping Computer, on April 18, 2016, Todd Michael Gori sent an email to TSI Healthcare, a healthcare software vendor based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Gori, a 28-year-old resident of Wenatchee, Washington, threatened the company with cyber attacks by him and unnamed friends if the company did not fire one of its employees and hire him instead.

"I am giving you, TSI healthcare two choices," Gori wrote in the email. "You either lay-off [identity redacted] and replace her with me, an operator 100x better that she is oppressing. Or I will take out your entire company along with my comrades via a cyber attack. Again you have two choices. Get ride of her and hire me. Or slowly be chipped away at until you are gone. She is a horrible operator that can only manage 2 screens with an over inflated travel budget. I fly at least 10x as many places as this loon on 1/5th of the budget," the email reads. "I have petitioned for a job with you guys with her as a reference as I am a felon with computer skills and need assistance getting work as technically I have 'no work history'. She declines everytime and burries me even further."

  • That has to be a joke. No one could be that stupid. Right?

    Apparently I have too high of an opinion of humanity.

    • Re:What? It's not April 1 yet (Score:5, Interesting)

      by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @12:10PM (#55804773)

      The problem is not the stupid, although that is impressive. The problem is the completely unwarranted inflated sense of his own skills. A Dunning-Kruger example case.

      • You either lay-off [identity redacted] and replace her with me, an operator 100x better that she is oppressing. ...
        I fly at least 10x as many places as this loon on 1/5th of the budget,

        Unwar*anted perhaps, but at least he's trying to be quantifiable. They should at least give him the chance to show his work in getting those numbers.

        * 'r' removed to make up for the extra one in TFS

        • Re:What? It's not April 1 yet (Score:5, Insightful)

          by prefec2 ( 875483 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @12:34PM (#55804881)

          He is not trustworthy. I will not employ a person with a questionable character. No company wants that (except from the upper management). Interestingly the US population thought a narcissist asshole with limited intellect but unlimited self-interest will be beneficial for the country.

          • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

            by PPH ( 736903 )

            Well, he is upper management.

            QED.

          • Re:What? It's not April 1 yet (Score:5, Funny)

            by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Monday December 25, 2017 @01:01PM (#55804981)

            "He is not trustworthy. I will not employ a person with a questionable character."

            Fuck the character. I'm a grammar-Nazi and I wouldn't hire him for that reason alone.

          • "...[A]n operator 100x better that she is..." If somebody else had not been convicted of this, I would have thought it was Donald Trump. He makes a boast that cannot be proven or is not true. If it was Trump, he could have been trying to get a job in case he has to leave his current one early.
          • Questionable character? You mean like people who have public and private positions? Hillary Clinton you mean? Or someone who laughed like a hyena when she talked about the death of a living, breathing human being: "we came, we saw, he died." Is that the kind of questionable character you were talking about?

          • Actually, the us population picked Hillary. elites of the electoral college pick the orangutan.

        • You either lay-off [identity redacted] and replace her with me, an operator 100x better that she is oppressing. ... I fly at least 10x as many places as this loon on 1/5th of the budget,

          Unwar*anted perhaps, but at least he's trying to be quantifiable. They should at least give him the chance to show his work in getting those numbers.

          I'd like to know how he flies 10x as many places on 1/5th the budget - is he also a travel agent, own a plane, sleep in his rental car? Also how is *she* oppressing him - as opposed to the company? [ Can't wait to hear his justifications for better treatment from his fellow inmates in prison. ]

      • Could have used a link for the Dunning-Kruger [wikipedia.org] reference. I'd never heard of it before. Now I know how to describe a certain politician.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gweihir ( 88907 )

          Sorry. I see so much application of it that I tend to forget it is still somewhat obscure. Thanks for posting the link yourself.

  • Not sure how he got 100x better than her, with no work history.

    • Re:No work history, but 100x better? (Score:5, Funny)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @12:19PM (#55804823)

      Not sure how he got 100x better than her, with no work history.

      He may have been exaggerating, but even if he is really only 10x better, he would still be a great employee.

      He is likely very good, since he clearly doesn't waste time on silly trivialities like grammar, spelling, and coherent thinking, leaving more time to get important stuff done.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by prefec2 ( 875483 )

        He is obviously unable to understand social conventions. Therefore, he is not able to work with others. Thus he can either become US president or stay out of any other office where he has to compromise. That is stay unemployed. Instead of sending him to prison, they should send him into a mental institution helping him to grow up and become a productive part of society.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lucm ( 889690 )

          He is obviously unable to understand social conventions.

          I suspect he is also unable to understand sarcasm.

  • Umm, yeah (Score:3)

    by Rick Zeman ( 15628 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @12:09PM (#55804763)

    "Sure, I'll hire you because you've proven yourself to be so ethical..."

    Snort. That's as moronic as the guy who just tried to rob a bank by writing the note on one of his checks...and then leaving it with the teller.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      The number of people that are really incapable but think they have it all figured out is apparently on the raise. Sure, most humans have been idiots throughout history, but whether they know it or think themselves some kind of genius is more environment-dependent. I guess we are seeing the front of the wave of children that have all been told they are special.

    • Sadly, it wasn't A guy that did that. It was several guys, although deposit slips are used more than checks. I would like to say that this represents the absolute apex of knuckleheadedness in bank robbery, but it actually gets worse.

  • He is a ex-felon and this having trouble getting a job. So he comes up with an idea to get back in jail, picking on a company who declined his resume a few times.

    He did not seem to have hurt anyone, but only threatened them (with gun violence too). And he got 3 years worth of meals on the tax payers dime.

    Mission accomplished?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by dissy ( 172727 )

      He did not seem to have hurt anyone, but only threatened them (with gun violence too). And he got 3 years worth of meals on the tax payers dime.
      Mission accomplished?

      Even there he failed at being efficient at the task.

      He could have just wrote to the parole board the first time that he hates humanity and wants let out early to get a head start on making everyone pay.

      Then he wouldn't have had this period of unemployment to solve, all while still seeming like the go-getter he claims to be!

  • Prison vs Hospital vs Us @ /. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by dschnur ( 61074 ) on Monday December 25, 2017 @12:26PM (#55804849)
    Without any other supporting evidence, It seems like there are some mental deficits in play. I'm not even going to grace the preceding statement by calling it a hypothesis, however, on the surface it looks like the only reason the story is relevant to /. is because the label "cyber" has been attached to a generic threat from a person who might be better off in an in-patient care facility instead of prison.

  • Yeah, I wonder why? Blackmail a company over a gripe and tell them exactly who you are as well. I mean thats just savant level criminal genius, right?

  • Man Threatened Company With Cyber Attack To Fire Employee and Hire Him Instead

    I find myself lacking words that can adequately describe just how stupid that idea is.

  • I've been doing IT work for over 20 years, and all this time it has been an uphill battle to get our chosen field taken seriously. People like this are a big contributor to the problem IMO. I could definitely see offshore outsourcing firms using examples like this as scare tactics when trying to take over a company's IT department. "Mr. Executive, our loyal staff will do the needful 24/7 with zero complaints and zero chance of your company ending up in the news like this." -- or something like that.

    I think

  • All these comments are cracking at how incredibly stupid this guy is. I read incredibly desperate.

    It's all smiles and wit when we talk about wealth in the USA, eat the rich, French revolution... ect.

    Here is a real example of a skilled worker being excluded from the work force on account of Felon status. Keep sitting back and watching with your 5 dollar coffee and cable TV folks. Might as well heat up the popcorn while your at it. Expect more of this sort of thing.

    I wonder how many times a year this sort of

    • TLDR

      No. He's just stupid.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      Step outside your little bubble and actually look at whats going on. This guy aint stupid. He's desperate, and so are MANY more.

      What about the lady he stalked and tried to get fired? The one who is not a felon and who did nothing wrong? Maybe you're the one who needs to step outside your little bubble.

  • I'm surprised this didn't work. Where did Todd slip up?

  • To me, this story is mostly a symptom that our society needs a bit more (probably, a lot more) mental health care. I don’t mean it in a disparaging way. I feel sincere pity for him. The guy wrote that he is a felon, so he’s probably done jail time; and his writing reveals obvious (and serious) psychological problems. I find it unfortunate that we cannot do better with (or rather, for) people like that. Mental health troubles can be debilitating (particularly, socially debilitating) and lead too

