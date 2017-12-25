Man Threatened Company With Cyber Attack To Fire Employee and Hire Him Instead (bleepingcomputer.com) 108
An anonymous reader writes: A North Carolina judge sentenced a Washington man this week to 37 months in prison for threatening a company with attacks unless they fire one of their employees and hire him instead. According to court documents obtained by Bleeping Computer, on April 18, 2016, Todd Michael Gori sent an email to TSI Healthcare, a healthcare software vendor based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Gori, a 28-year-old resident of Wenatchee, Washington, threatened the company with cyber attacks by him and unnamed friends if the company did not fire one of its employees and hire him instead.
"I am giving you, TSI healthcare two choices," Gori wrote in the email. "You either lay-off [identity redacted] and replace her with me, an operator 100x better that she is oppressing. Or I will take out your entire company along with my comrades via a cyber attack. Again you have two choices. Get ride of her and hire me. Or slowly be chipped away at until you are gone. She is a horrible operator that can only manage 2 screens with an over inflated travel budget. I fly at least 10x as many places as this loon on 1/5th of the budget," the email reads. "I have petitioned for a job with you guys with her as a reference as I am a felon with computer skills and need assistance getting work as technically I have 'no work history'. She declines everytime and burries me even further."
What? It's not April 1 yet
That has to be a joke. No one could be that stupid. Right?
Apparently I have too high of an opinion of humanity.
Re:What? It's not April 1 yet
The problem is not the stupid, although that is impressive. The problem is the completely unwarranted inflated sense of his own skills. A Dunning-Kruger example case.
Re:
You either lay-off [identity redacted] and replace her with me, an operator 100x better that she is oppressing.
I fly at least 10x as many places as this loon on 1/5th of the budget,
Unwar*anted perhaps, but at least he's trying to be quantifiable. They should at least give him the chance to show his work in getting those numbers.
* 'r' removed to make up for the extra one in TFS
Re:What? It's not April 1 yet
He is not trustworthy. I will not employ a person with a questionable character. No company wants that (except from the upper management). Interestingly the US population thought a narcissist asshole with limited intellect but unlimited self-interest will be beneficial for the country.
Re:
Well, he is upper management.
QED.
Re:What? It's not April 1 yet
"He is not trustworthy. I will not employ a person with a questionable character."
Fuck the character. I'm a grammar-Nazi and I wouldn't hire him for that reason alone.
Re:
Re:
Re:
Indeed, because the RUSSIANS metalled in the elections
Absolutely, Trump definitely alloyed with them.
Re:
Re:
I'd like to know how he flies 10x as many places on 1/5th the budget - is he also a travel agent, own a plane, sleep in his rental car? Also how is *she* oppressing him - as opposed to the company? [ Can't wait to hear his justifications for better treatment from his fellow inmates in prison. ]
Re:
Re:
Sorry. I see so much application of it that I tend to forget it is still somewhat obscure. Thanks for posting the link yourself.
Reply to KenM's mentally-deficient little brother: (Score:2)
But hey, keep blaming other people for your inability to perform. I get paid for reading it either way.
Re:
But hey, keep blaming other people for your inability to perform.
Perhaps he's a Republican.
:-)
No work history, but 100x better?
Re:No work history, but 100x better? (Score:5, Funny)
Not sure how he got 100x better than her, with no work history.
He may have been exaggerating, but even if he is really only 10x better, he would still be a great employee.
He is likely very good, since he clearly doesn't waste time on silly trivialities like grammar, spelling, and coherent thinking, leaving more time to get important stuff done.
Re:
He is obviously unable to understand social conventions. Therefore, he is not able to work with others. Thus he can either become US president or stay out of any other office where he has to compromise. That is stay unemployed. Instead of sending him to prison, they should send him into a mental institution helping him to grow up and become a productive part of society.
Re:
He is obviously unable to understand social conventions.
I suspect he is also unable to understand sarcasm.
Umm, yeah
"Sure, I'll hire you because you've proven yourself to be so ethical..."
Snort. That's as moronic as the guy who just tried to rob a bank by writing the note on one of his checks...and then leaving it with the teller.
Re:
The teller wasn't the one who arrested the guy. Plus the teller may have read the name off the check back to him, just to make sure Mr. Robber wants to make that withdrawal.
Re:
The number of people that are really incapable but think they have it all figured out is apparently on the raise. Sure, most humans have been idiots throughout history, but whether they know it or think themselves some kind of genius is more environment-dependent. I guess we are seeing the front of the wave of children that have all been told they are special.
Re:
Google says 115M to 2M, so it clearly is an upcoming new way to write it...
Re:
The first rule of Dunning-Kreuger club is you do not know that you are in Dunning-Kreuger club [pinimg.com]
Re:
True. Stupid and knowing it is not really stupid anymore as it allows you to compensate.
Former bank robber, here
Sadly, it wasn't A guy that did that. It was several guys, although deposit slips are used more than checks. I would like to say that this represents the absolute apex of knuckleheadedness in bank robbery, but it actually gets worse.
Seems like a smart guy.
He is a ex-felon and this having trouble getting a job. So he comes up with an idea to get back in jail, picking on a company who declined his resume a few times.
He did not seem to have hurt anyone, but only threatened them (with gun violence too). And he got 3 years worth of meals on the tax payers dime.
Mission accomplished?
Re:
He did not seem to have hurt anyone, but only threatened them (with gun violence too). And he got 3 years worth of meals on the tax payers dime.
Mission accomplished?
Even there he failed at being efficient at the task.
He could have just wrote to the parole board the first time that he hates humanity and wants let out early to get a head start on making everyone pay.
Then he wouldn't have had this period of unemployment to solve, all while still seeming like the go-getter he claims to be!
Prison vs Hospital vs Us @ /.
"She declines everytime and burries me ..."
Yeah, I wonder why? Blackmail a company over a gripe and tell them exactly who you are as well. I mean thats just savant level criminal genius, right?
Re:
But she can operate a spell checker.
Re: "She declines everytime and burries me ..."
So has he stalked her from company to company, or is he just stalking her at the one? Either way, it sounds like he's not just a felon, he'a also a creep.
Huh?
Man Threatened Company With Cyber Attack To Fire Employee and Hire Him Instead
I find myself lacking words that can adequately describe just how stupid that idea is.
Makes us all look bad
I've been doing IT work for over 20 years, and all this time it has been an uphill battle to get our chosen field taken seriously. People like this are a big contributor to the problem IMO. I could definitely see offshore outsourcing firms using examples like this as scare tactics when trying to take over a company's IT department. "Mr. Executive, our loyal staff will do the needful 24/7 with zero complaints and zero chance of your company ending up in the news like this." -- or something like that.
I think
Desperation.
All these comments are cracking at how incredibly stupid this guy is. I read incredibly desperate.
It's all smiles and wit when we talk about wealth in the USA, eat the rich, French revolution... ect.
Here is a real example of a skilled worker being excluded from the work force on account of Felon status. Keep sitting back and watching with your 5 dollar coffee and cable TV folks. Might as well heat up the popcorn while your at it. Expect more of this sort of thing.
I wonder how many times a year this sort of
Re:
TLDR
No. He's just stupid.
Re:
Step outside your little bubble and actually look at whats going on. This guy aint stupid. He's desperate, and so are MANY more.
What about the lady he stalked and tried to get fired? The one who is not a felon and who did nothing wrong? Maybe you're the one who needs to step outside your little bubble.
He got caught?
It's a symptom of neglect.
To me, this story is mostly a symptom that our society needs a bit more (probably, a lot more) mental health care. I don’t mean it in a disparaging way. I feel sincere pity for him. The guy wrote that he is a felon, so he’s probably done jail time; and his writing reveals obvious (and serious) psychological problems. I find it unfortunate that we cannot do better with (or rather, for) people like that. Mental health troubles can be debilitating (particularly, socially debilitating) and lead too
Re:
you could say it's an odd name...
Re:
But it's not a banana nana fo fana name like Chuck.
Re:
I think that every healthcare company in the country should hire an illiterate extorting felon to manage their sensitive information and fire the literate. Can't imagine where he got the idea (cough Trump cough).
Your brain is so small you can't remember Hillary's top secret email server, managed at about that level of security. cough cough cough cough cough (that's just Hillary having another coughing fit)
Re:
Like most of fellow Americans I agree with you %100.
I know it's easier to believe the "Trump voters are racist haters" than the "Clinton was such an obvious witch who disrespected her own people that it caught up with her" scenario, but let's get real for a minute. There are not 62 million racists in the USA. There's not even enough actual racists to swing an election. You lost because your candidate was a common thief and a cunt.
It's been a year, move on. Start getting your shit together for the next election; for instance you could spend your energy to imp