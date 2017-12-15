Lock Out: the Austrian Hotel That Was Hacked Four Times (bbc.com) 20
AmiMoJo shares a BBC report: Christoph Brandstatter is managing director of the four-star Seehotel, Jagerwirt, in Austria's Alps. His hotel's electronic door locks and other systems were hacked for ransom four times, between December 2016 and January 2017. "We got a ransomware mail which was hidden in a bill from Telekom Austria." His hotel's door keys became unusable after he clicked on a link to his bill. So was his hard drive. "Actually, as a small business you do not really think that anybody's interested in you for hacking, so we had no plan what to do," he recalls. He paid a ransom of two bitcoins, saying "at that time it was about $1,882." He has now installed firewalls and new antivirus software, and has trained his staff to recognise phishing emails that may seem genuine but actually contain malware. And he's moved back to traditional metal keys.
get doors offline idiots! (Score:2)
all who want everything they have online, for no or trivial reasons, are asking for it. feel no sympathy for such idiots.
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. Way too many things are becoming "smart" just for the same of it, but with almost no real increased utility.
Why do I need my meat thermometer to be WiFi connected?!? Worse yet, why is it unusable without a connection. WTF?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The doors weren't online, the computer that was writing to the keys was online. That should have been offline too, but whatever.
All the hotels I've been to lately have what seems to be a standalone machine that programs the keys. Or are those hooked up to computers as well?
Re: (Score:1)
Most systems are interfaced to the hotel's property management system. This is generally by serial, but now systems are IP based. The newer card encoders are also IP based. The workstations that are running the encoders and the key database should be dedicated workstations, but these are usually networked for support and management. Some vendors are better than others, the ones that don't let use join these to our domain cause the most issues because we loose the ability have have these centrally manage
Re: (Score:2)
Because non-electronic doors are worse. With electronic door, you kill the key if it isn't turned in, and they can't get back into the room. With a physical key, you can trivially make a copy which will allow you access later- when someone else is renting the room. Electronic keys are safer for guests.
Re: (Score:2)
Magnets! (Score:2)
Many electronic locks contain an old school relay. These can almost all be opened by putting a good strong magnet it the right spot.
Hotels should keep a supply of rare earth magnets, as backup keys.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps he should try ... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In all likelihood, he only has no extra computer to spare. The Lock system is also booking, and email, and
....
Bet that 2 Bitcoin ransom was about the cost of a new system that he was trying to no buy.
"Good IT is expensive, bad IT is costly"
Uh, go with another Telecom company then? (Score:2)
If the telecom company is so incompetent that they managed to send out bills with viruses, it's probably time to find another telecom company... OR if you are too incompetent to tell the difference between a legitimate telecom bill and a virus, you probably shouldn't have doors on the internet.
Re: (Score:2)
If it seems to be coming from the same email address as usual, the text of the email is the same as usual, the filename of the PDF is the same as usual... why would he be incompetent?
Do you check the raw email log of EVERY SINGLE EMAIL that is sent to you?
i love it (Score:1)
Because you paid the ransom (Score:3)
He paid a ransom of two bitcoins, saying "at that time it was about $1,882."
There's your mistake. Once your hack results in profit, it's easier to keep a 'customer' than find new ones
just wait for some to copy the metal key and some (Score:2)
just wait for some to copy the metal key and some bad to happen.