Attackers Deploy 'Triton' Malware Against Industrial Safety Equipment (securityweek.com) 2
wiredmikey writes: A new piece of malware designed to target industrial control systems (ICS) has been used in an attack aimed at a critical infrastructure organization, FireEye said on Thursday. The malware, which has been dubbed "Triton," is designed to target Schneider Electric's Triconex Safety Instrumented System (SIS) controllers, which are used to monitor the state of a process and restore it to a safe state or safely shut it down if parameters indicate a potentially hazardous situation. The investigation found that the attackers shut down operations after causing the SIS controllers to initiate a safe shutdown, but they may have done it inadvertently while trying to determine how they could cause physical damage.
Attackers Deploy 'Triton' Malware Against Industrial Safety Equipment More | Reply Login
Attackers Deploy 'Triton' Malware Against Industrial Safety Equipment
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals