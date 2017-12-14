Fortinet VPN Client Exposes VPN Creds; Palo Alto Firewalls Allow Remote Attacks (bleepingcomputer.com) 10
An anonymous reader shares a report: It's been a bad week for two of the world's biggest vendors of enterprise hardware and software -- Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. The worst of the bunch is a credentials leak affecting Fortinet's FortiClient, an antivirus product provided by Fortinet for both home and enterprise-level clients. Researchers from SEC Consult said in an advisory released this week that they've discovered a security issue that allows attackers to extract credentials for this VPN client. The second major security issue disclosed this week affects firewall products manufactured by Palo Alto Networks and running PAN-OS, the company's in-house operating system. Security researcher Philip Pettersson discovered that by combining three vulnerabilities together, he could run code on a Palo Alto firewall from a remote location with root privileges.
Doesn't surprise me. (Score:1)
I worked for FortiNet,
Their code is crap and they know it.
They are trying hard to rewrite most of it, but it's years of effort.
Re: (Score:2)
Fortunately it doesn't take years of effort to stop using their products.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course it does. Some of their clients are definitely not fast making decisions, implementing changes and so on.
These are the companies that have the gall (Score:2)
to charge $80,000 for a ~12 port gigabit Linux-based iptables server and not even modern, some of the older models run Kernel 2.2 and the newer ones 2.4.