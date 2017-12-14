Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Fortinet VPN Client Exposes VPN Creds; Palo Alto Firewalls Allow Remote Attacks (bleepingcomputer.com) 8

Posted by msmash from the beware dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: It's been a bad week for two of the world's biggest vendors of enterprise hardware and software -- Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. The worst of the bunch is a credentials leak affecting Fortinet's FortiClient, an antivirus product provided by Fortinet for both home and enterprise-level clients. Researchers from SEC Consult said in an advisory released this week that they've discovered a security issue that allows attackers to extract credentials for this VPN client. The second major security issue disclosed this week affects firewall products manufactured by Palo Alto Networks and running PAN-OS, the company's in-house operating system. Security researcher Philip Pettersson discovered that by combining three vulnerabilities together, he could run code on a Palo Alto firewall from a remote location with root privileges.

Fortinet VPN Client Exposes VPN Creds; Palo Alto Firewalls Allow Remote Attacks

