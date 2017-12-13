Maker of Sneaky Mac Adware Sends Security Researcher Cease-and-Desist Letters (zdnet.com) 37
Zack Whittaker, writing for ZDNet: The maker of a sneaky adware that hijacks a user's browser to serve ads is back with a new, more advanced version -- one that can gain root privileges and spy on the user's activities. News of the updated adware dropped Tuesday in a lengthy write-up by Amit Serper, principal security researcher at Cybereason. The adware, dubbed OSX.Pirrit, is still highly active, infecting tens of thousands of Macs, according to Serper, who has tracked the malware and its different versions for over a year. Serper's detailed write-up is well worth the read. [...] TargetingEdge sent cease-and-desist letters to try to prevent Serper from publishing his research. "We've received several letters over the past two weeks," Serper told ZDNet. "We decided to publish anyway because we're sick of shady 'adware' companies and their threats."
It would be nice to know how this crap gets on a system. Since we're talking about macOS, I'm going to guess this is a trojan and simply carry on...
In this report, the term installer refers to TargetingEdge’s main product - an installer that installs software like a video player or a PDF reader that’s downloaded from a site. These installers will install the downloaded software and the additional malware.
Exactly what I thought. Thank you.
As usual, don't install random crap on your computer, whatever OS you might be using.
Basic computer security 101.
Computer security 102, however, is "only people who click bad links, or download unknown attachments gets a virus" is a myth.
The problem with that is of course that we may want the functionality of the software we've found. And atleast Windows haven't before offered a central repository. And for the same of competition we may not want one.
Maybe we should send the malware maker some cease-and-desist letters.
Mac security improved greatly when OS X took the field. Before that, especially with system 6/7, you could actually have a code segment sitting on a SCSI drive that would load and execute with all permissions. This was used for security software (FileGuard, A. M. E., Empower) to have a driver for on the fly encryption, and thankfully it was never used for ill (AFAIK), but the early Mac operating systems had a lot of infection vectors (WDEF... insert a floppy, bam infected, for example.)
OS X (i.e. NeXTStep
Cease-and-Desist talking about the malware? Yeah, I am sure filing a lawsuit will to a great job of that, Barbara.
Also, why isn't what the malware maker doing illegal?
Re: (Score:3)
Also, why isn't what the malware maker doing illegal?
Not sure on this particular case as can't be bothered reading the whole story. BUT most malware/adware is perfectly legal as it relies on user ignorance and stupidity, simply put in some terms and conditions that you accept the adware in the install of product X, 99% of people don't read the terms so you have an easy install path that is perfectly legal.