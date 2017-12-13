Uber's Massive Scraping Program Collected Data About Competitors Around The World (gizmodo.com) 10
Kate Conger, reporting for Gizmodo: For years, Uber systemically scraped data from competing ride-hailing companies all over the world, harvesting information about their technology, drivers, and executives. Uber gathered information from these firms using automated collection systems that ran constantly, amassing millions of records, and sometimes conducted physical surveillance to complement its data collection. Uber's scraping efforts were spearheaded by the company's Marketplace Analytics team, while the Strategic Services Group gathered information for security purposes, Gizmodo learned from three people familiar with the operations of these teams, from court testimony, and from internal Uber documents. Until Uber's data scraping was discontinued this September in the face of mounting litigation and multiple federal investigations, Marketplace Analytics gathered information on Uber's overseas competitors in an attempt to advance Uber's position in those markets. SSG's mission was to protect employees, executives, and drivers from violence, which sometimes involved tracking protesters and other groups that were considered threatening to Uber. An Uber spokesperson declined to comment for this story.
Cult like behaviour (Score:3)
The Cult of Scientology could learn a thing or two from Uber. They appear very grandiose and their vision is sociopathic to some extent as well as narcissistic. I cannot imagine how a company that would gouge so hard [nytimes.com] and yet governments do nothing about it for some strange reason.
Re: (Score:2)
Damn, actually clicked the link to post essentially just that. Scientology is what immediately sprang to mind, especially given everything else we know about Uber.
Journalists too ... (Score:3)
Remember when Nogoodnick's
... I mean Kalanick's ... henchmen went after Sarah Lacy and discussed ruining her reputation? It was enough to make her fear for her physical safety.
Start-up mentality (Score:2)
When Google was founded, its motto was "don't be evil". Uber's motto seems to have been "be very evil".
It'll certainly be interesting to see how Uber's practices change as it matures... if it survives.
Stalin, 1984 etc (Score:2)
If the government did this people would be screaming from the rooftops and rioting in the streets.
But when a corporation does it with an app it's just clever business strategy.
Number one! Number one! Freedom and all that!
Key line from the article (Score:2)
Tanslation: We have no evidence that Uber did anything illegal in regards to its data gathering, but we want you to assume that they did while maintaining a defense against libel.
What exactly is the problem here? (Score:1)
They collected public records about their competition. Seems like a good idea. The only problem is that they won't admit it. I am 100% certain they are not alone in "spying" on other businesses.