Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Security

Old Crypto Vulnerability Hits Major Tech Firms (securityweek.com) 22

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
wiredmikey writes: A team of researchers has revived an old crypto vulnerability and determined that it affects the products of several major vendors and a significant number of the world's top websites. The attack/exploit method against a Transport Layer Security (TLS) vulnerability now has a name, a logo and a website. It has been dubbed ROBOT (Return Of Bleichenbacher's Oracle Threat) and, as the name suggests, it's related to an attack method discovered by Daniel Bleichenbacher back in 1998. ROBOT allows an attacker to obtain the RSA key necessary to decrypt TLS traffic under certain conditions. While proof-of-concept (PoC) code will only be made available after affected organizations have had a chance to patch their systems, the researchers have published some additional details. Researchers have made available an online tool that can be used to test public HTTPS servers. An analysis showed that at least 27 of the top 100 Alexa websites, including Facebook and PayPal, were affected.

Old Crypto Vulnerability Hits Major Tech Firms More | Reply

Old Crypto Vulnerability Hits Major Tech Firms

Comments Filter:

  • I've got lots of old stuff in use. The big issue is where do I draw the line between generating e-waste and using older energy hungry hardware instead of something more efficient?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      The big issue is where do I draw the line between generating e-waste and using older energy hungry hardware instead of something more efficient?

      Where the question of longevity comes in. Compare stuff made 40-50 years ago to what's made today, including some of the stuff that has "planned obsolescence" built in or really shady shit like with video cards(see where nvidia degraded performance on cards when new models come out). My parents are still using the same refrigerator that they bought when they got married in the mid 1970's. Is it inefficient? Yep. Does the damn thing weigh an assload? Yep. But it's also built like a tank and keeps going.

    • Wow - how did I do this?

      This was supposed to be a reply to the e-waste posting, not the crypto one. I guess I clicked back to the wrong tab or something. When people come into my office and interrupt my train of thought I make mistakes. I was upset someone marked me off-topic until I realized I was playing in the wrong playground.

  • Updates? Since 1998? Liability? Damage?

Slashdot Top Deals

My computer can beat up your computer. - Karl Lehenbauer

Close