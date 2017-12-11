Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Ask Slashdot: What's the Best Way to Retrain Old IT Workers? 39

Posted by EditorDavid from the beyond-man-pages dept.
A medium-sized company just hired a new IT manager who wants advice from the Slashdot community about their two remaining IT "gofers": These people have literally been here their entire "careers" and are now near retirement. Quite honestly, they do not have any experience other than reinstalling Windows, binding something to the domain and the occasional driver installation -- and are more than willing to admit this. Given many people are now using Macs and most servers/workstations are running Linux, they have literally lost complete control over the company, with most of these machines sitting around completely unmanaged.

Firing these people is nearly impossible. (They have a lot of goodwill within other departments, and they have quite literally worked there for more than 60 years combined.) So I've been tasked with attempting to retrain these people in the next six months. Given they still have to do work (imaging computers and fixing basic issues), what are the best ways of retraining them into basic network, Windows, Mac, Linux, and "cloud" first-level help desk support?
Monster_user had some suggestions -- for example, "Don't overtrain. Select and target areas where they will be able to provide a strong impact." Any other good advice?

Leave your best answers in the comments. What's the best way to retrain old IT workers?

  • What's the point? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Seriously, what's the point? The company moved to Mac and Linux, and these two did nothing to keep themselves relevant? It ain't hard to learn how to install and maintain OS X and Linux, FFS.

    They're likely going to be doorstops now matter how you train them.

    In the military, these two would be referred to as "Retired On Active Duty".

    And yes, I hope those two "workers" read this.

    • I'm about that age (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'd relish a change - jobs like ours is very boring and monotonous and being required to learn something new and the having the luxury of learning on the job would thrill me to death.

      And folks need to remember that aside from the fact that those folks aren't keeping up - it's now a performance issue - the EEOC is very easy to get around. And I once heard of someone who actually won an EEOC suite. They got a whole $50K to split with their lawyer - after 7 years of court battles.

      Old farts like the above giv

  • ask them (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    People honest enough to admit their shortcomings, are probably quite able to tell where they can still be a good contribution. This late in the game, they must have ownership of their tasks, or they will hold everybody else up.

  • People Skills (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 11, 2017 @06:46AM (#55714859)

    Sounds like they are well liked and have excellent people skills. Use that. 1st level help desk, training new employees, vendor contact, IT intranet, etc.

  • Write systemd scripts? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    Seriously, this is going to be about as balanced a discussion as the previous systemd thread.

  • Values (Score:2)

    by Bongo ( 13261 )

    A thing with people that's often overlooked is that different people have different values. The main ones are

    traditional authoritarian
    individualistic achiever
    egalitarian community
    and systemic integrative [1]

    For example, the traditional mindset is happy so long as there is a hierarchy which is dictating what needs doing, with a sense of loyalty and appreciation. So change for change's sake is not welcome, but change in the context of stability and loyalty, can be welcome. The core point is, safety and loyalt

  • I would not attempt to train them yourself. Because now, their success or failure is yours. Just find a good training vendor, and run them through it.

  • I'm probably going to get downvoted for this, but why the need to retain these people? If what you're saying is accurate these people are almost useless in the current IT environment for the simple reason that they've refused to update their skills. What value does people like this provide the organization?

    If they're also required to maintain some legacy system or have knowledge about company IT systems that hasn't been properly documented I could understand the compulsive need to retain them. However as

  • Buy them a linux server for their desk (Score:3)

    by niks42 ( 768188 ) on Monday December 11, 2017 @07:10AM (#55714987)
    What I would do is to give them a machine, park it on their desks and get them to install Linux on it. Tell them you want them to install and configure something that will be of use to you running on Linux. There must be something your department is missing that is sorely needed that they can get going, and at the same time pick up some skills in configuring Linux and installing software, patching, maintaining, backing up, monitoring etc. It's important that you don't give them artificial problems to solve - it needs to be real, and useful if they get it working well so there is real payback for this investment in time. Perhaps a web service like a CMDB, or a knowledge base - install Apache, Samba etc.

    Perhaps there is a production service that you want monitored; they could install Zabbix as a service, and then get them to install the agents on servers, produce the dashboard, monitor it daily and identify and fix issues that are shown up.

    Perhaps you need a backup service for all of your desktop machines. Get them to install Amanda as a backup server. Install a tape drive, create a backup regimen.

    Get them to install some virtualisation software - build a test model of a production service with the same software levels where you can test changes &c.

    AND get them to document everything, coz when they go you will want them to hand it over to someone else as an easily maintained service. If it sticks, and they get enthused, then let them do some simple changes on the production services, and so on. If the only cost to you is to move some existing machine that isn't being used elsewhere, and all of the software is free as in beer, what harm could it do? Give them two machines each, get them to set up clustering, HA, PostGreSQL running in an active/active configuration .. or let them use their imaginations.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by niks42 ( 768188 )
      The other one I have successfully used elsewhere is an Asterisk VoIP server. Cisco phones are cheap on auction sites; use the existing network, set up SIP on the phones, or install Zoiper (other SIP clients are available) on peoples mobile phones so they register automatically when they come in the building .. It's very different set of skills, but help is available for setting up Asterisk on Linux and could be a step in the right direction for your company if you're not VoIP already. Getting a small depart
  • Not too many years ago, IT was associated with anything related to software/programming. I was working at a highly-specialised engineering consultancy closely related to software and they were referring to themselves as an IT business. In fact, I have been using that term to describe my activity (basically programming) until relatively recently. Now, IT whatever seems to be exclusively associated with not-too-specialised staff whose work is somehow related to computers?!

    A so relevant, but-completely-arbitr
  • Buy a Mac for each of these guys to use at home. Put the Linux distro you're using on the Mac in a VM. Task them with setting up the machine to run remotely on the corporate network under both OSs. They'll have fun learning, and will then be prepared to support others. The gift is also a nice way to reward them for their years of service.
  • "basic network, Windows, Mac, Linux, and "cloud" first-level help desk support" is pretty wide and vague. Specifically, what kind of issues are they unable to address? First step would be to go over all the help desk tickets and see just what tickets come up most often that these employees need to be able to address. Then, start pinning down how to fix these issues under each OS, writing up comprehensive knowledge base articles as you go along. Use this as an opportunity to implement an actual knowledge bas
  • Assign these people some non-technical or quasi-technical responsibilities, like writing and reorganizing documentation, coordinating efforts with other organizations, or identifying legacy systems that are no longer in frequent use. These are tasks using knowledge they probably already have that are often neglected by IT teams.
  • We had a not too similar situation when we decommissioned our old COBOL system. The developers were of more mature years (50+), but instead of just letting them go, they were moved into more of a BA role. They have a lot of domain knowledge built up from years of working on a monolithic system, it transferred quite well to doing business analysis and converting it into specs for devs on the new tech. They also had better people skills than green devs, which is rather important when trying to understand WTF
  • If you are a Journeyman in the field of IT, people don't train and update your knowledge, you do it for yourself. People who are good at this trade are also good at educating themselves and learning in general. People who aren't good at it might get a little better with training but they were probably not very good to begin with.

