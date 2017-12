Touting Government/Industry 'Partnership' on Security Practices, NIST Drafts Cybersecurity Framework Update

Remember NIST, the non-regulatory agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce? Their mission expanded over the years to protecting businesses from cyberthreats, including a "Cybersecurty Framework" first published in 2014. "The original goal was to develop a voluntary framework to help organizations manage cybersecurity risk in the nation's critical infrastructure, such as bridges and the electric power grid," NIST wrote in January , "but the framework has been widely adopted by many types of organizations across the country and around the world." Now SC Media reports:Slashdot reader Presto Vivace reminds you that public comments on the draft Framework and Roadmap are due to NIST by 11:59 p.m. EST on January 19, 2018 . "If you have an opinion about this, NOW is the time to express it."