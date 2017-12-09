Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
AI IT

Emotion Recognition Systems Could Be Used In Job Interviews (techtarget.com) 5

Posted by EditorDavid from the smile-when-you-call-me-that dept.
dcblogs writes: Emotion recognition software identifies micro-expressions through video analysis. These are expressions that may be as fast as 1/25 of a second and invisible to the human eye, but a close analysis of video can detect them. These systems are being used in marketing research, but some employers may be interested in using them to assess job candidates.

Vendors claim these systems can be used to develop a personality profile and discover a good cultural fit. The technology raises concerns, illustrated earlier this year who showed that face-reading technology could use photographs to determine sexual orientation with a high degree of accuracy.
One company has already added face recognition into their iPad-based time clock, which the company's CEO thinks could be adapted to also detect an employee's mood when they're clocking out. Yet even he has his reservations. While he thinks it could provide more accurate feedback from employees, he also admits that "There's something very Big Brother about it."

Emotion Recognition Systems Could Be Used In Job Interviews More | Reply

Emotion Recognition Systems Could Be Used In Job Interviews

Comments Filter:

  • A real use for those Botox injections.

  • Fake it til you make it! Classic advice from a time before "expert" computerized lie detectors in the form of emotion recognition. Now its fake it until Big Brother is sufficiently advanced enough, and commodotized enough to see through you.
  • Darn near every example quoted could be argued as some time of hiring discrimination. "Good cultural fit"? Haha, might as well get your lawyers on speed dial.

    MAYBE just MAYBE you could try to argue that it would allow you to detect a candidate who is full of it, but this idea overall sounds like a legal nightmare.

Slashdot Top Deals

I have never seen anything fill up a vacuum so fast and still suck. -- Rob Pike, on X.

Close