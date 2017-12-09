Emotion Recognition Systems Could Be Used In Job Interviews (techtarget.com) 24
dcblogs writes: Emotion recognition software identifies micro-expressions through video analysis. These are expressions that may be as fast as 1/25 of a second and invisible to the human eye, but a close analysis of video can detect them. These systems are being used in marketing research, but some employers may be interested in using them to assess job candidates.
Vendors claim these systems can be used to develop a personality profile and discover a good cultural fit. The technology raises concerns, illustrated earlier this year who showed that face-reading technology could use photographs to determine sexual orientation with a high degree of accuracy.
One company has already added face recognition into their iPad-based time clock, which the company's CEO thinks could be adapted to also detect an employee's mood when they're clocking out. Yet even he has his reservations. While he thinks it could provide more accurate feedback from employees, he also admits that "There's something very Big Brother about it."
Finally! (Score:2)
A real use for those Botox injections.
Fake it til Big Brother realizes its fake! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There used to be a box, sold sometimes in kit form, that detected micro-tremors in your voice. Some believe that the microtremors, mostly sub-audible, were a sign of deception. There were phone-attachments for them, too. It didn't even take a computer to detect these tremors, or for the device to be thought of as a lie detector.
This was thirty years ago. This is nothing new. Facial recognition is the same way-- finding twitching muscles could be a toothache or a rebuke. Pick one.
Seriously? (Score:1)
MAYBE just MAYBE you could try to argue that it would allow you to detect a candidate who is full of it, but this idea overall sounds like a legal nightmare.
Even more psychopaths in corporations, then (Score:2)
One thing psychopaths are great at, is simulating emotions. The rest of us get nervous and stumble under certain pressures. Not psychopaths. They will have an even greater advantage if such software is utilized for recruiting.
Re: (Score:2)
So? Do you have any evidence that psychopaths make worse employees? For many jobs, moral and ethical qualms can be a major impediment to performance.
As the old saying goes: "Never hire a salesman that you'd want your daughter to marry."
Don't even go their. (Score:2)
If you tell me I am tormenting a turtle, I am likely to punch you in the face.
I Love A Little Voight-Kampff In A Job Interview (Score:2)
Clocking out? (Score:2)
"One company has already added face recognition into their iPad-based time clock, which the company's CEO thinks could be adapted to also detect an employee's mood when they're clocking out"
Shouldn't they be a bit more concerned about their mood while clocking in?
Re: (Score:2)
If they're annoyed when clocking out, it's probably a sign of low job satisfaction...
And if they're annoyed while clocking in they just might say fuck it and "rm -rf
/."
Big Brother is watching (Score:2)
"There's something very Big Brother about it"...
Yeah, no shit. Seriously, people?
A better application: use this in MMOs to shape the current expression of your avatar. Another idea: use to auto-select emoji in messaging apps on request. Yet another application might be when doing in-house beta software testing. Testers are often recorded in an attempt to gauge reaction to the software they're using. Detecting emotion might be very helpful here, and in fact, less intrusive than the typical "keep talking
what's a tortoise? (Score:2)