'Process Doppelganging' Attack Bypasses Most Security Products, Works On All Windows Versions (bleepingcomputer.com) 24
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bleeping Computer: Yesterday, at the Black Hat Europe 2017 security conference in London, two security researchers from cyber-security firm enSilo have described a new code injection technique called "Process Doppelganging." This new attack works on all Windows versions and researchers say it bypasses most of today's major security products. Process Doppelganging is somewhat similar to another technique called "Process Hollowing," but with a twist, as it utilizes the Windows mechanism of NTFS Transactions.
"The goal of the technique is to allow a malware to run arbitrary code (including code that is known to be malicious) in the context of a legitimate process on the target machine," Tal Liberman & Eugene Kogan, the two enSilo researchers who discovered the attack told Bleeping Computer. "Very similar to process hollowing but with a novel twist. The challenge is doing it without using suspicious process and memory operations such as SuspendProcess, NtUnmapViewOfSection. In order to achieve this goal we leverage NTFS transactions. We overwrite a legitimate file in the context of a transaction. We then create a section from the modified file (in the context of the transaction) and create a process out of it. It appears that scanning the file while it's in transaction is not possible by the vendors we checked so far (some even hang) and since we rollback the transaction, our activity leaves no trace behind." The good news is that "there are a lot of technical challenges" in making Process Doppelganging work, and attackers need to know "a lot of undocumented details on process creation." The bad news is that the attack "cannot be patched since it exploits fundamental features and the core design of the process loading mechanism in Windows." More research on the attack will be published on the Black Hat website in the following days.
Well the Mac is re-polished Linux (yes, I know, MachBSD, not Linux, but whatever) that even Apple doesn't care about any more. It bugged me when I worked there how they'd end up making really good software and then not give a damn about it. The mentality was always that the software was to sell the hardware. The software itself had no value.
There's no debate... Idiots use Windows and intelligent people use Linux. But who uses Mac?
What is it with people modding ordinary posts as Troll lately? Either snowflakes or actual trolls must be getting mod points now.
The mod point allocation has seemed to be off the last few months. Not sure why.
This is why we need alternative file systems on windows. If this were Linux we'd either fix it or change to another file system. Not 'live with inscruity for the remaining days of your life.
Now does this mean we can finally move on to the "post security" era? Please, can we? So much security fatigue...
Anybody can bust into my house with a solid kick, but I don't lose any sleep over it.
Not really. But at long last we have a single data point where Window 95 is better than Windows NT.