NiceHash Hacked, $62 Million of Bitcoin May Be Stolen (reddit.com) 24
New submitter Chir breaks the news to us that the NiceHash crypto-mining marketplace has been hacked. The crypto mining pool broke the news on Reddit, where users suggest that as many as 4,736.42 BTC -- an amount worth more than $62 million at current prices -- has been stolen. The NiceHash team is urging users to change their online passwords as a result of the breach and theft.
NiceHash you got here. Be shame if anything happened to it.
/got nuthin'
Learn what? Not to trust others with your Bitcoin? That's been the #1 rule since day 1. Treat Bitcoin like cash.
Putting any appreciable amount in an online wallet or exchange is just asking for it to be taken.
Treat bitcoin like cash?
Put it in the bank and you'll still get it all back back (with interest!) if the bank gets robbed?
Yup. Guaranteed inside job.
The horse has run off... (Score:2)
"The NiceHash team is urging users to change their online passwords as a result of the breach and theft."
... quick! Close the barn door.
Sheesh.
Probably spent $10.29 in electricity doing it, too.
Apparently that's insignificant now (Score:2)
Seems like the bitcoin value is unfazed despite this hack. Trending at near $14000 now.
I think it's beyond question that the irrationality has reached a fever pitch.
"Theft". Heh. (Score:2)
Serious Business (Score:2)
The first rule of Bitcoin is: never trust anyone anywhere ever
The second rule of Bitcoin is: keep telling yourself you're not the mark
If you're in a mining pool, don't you have to trust the pool?
If you're not, isn't it pretty much impossible to mine anything?
The users are amazing (Score:3)
What's truly bizarre to me, after looking at the Reddit thread, is all the people who are impatient that the app is shut down for 24 hours because they want to keep using it. This company just lost more than $60 million of its users' money, and the users are upset that there is a delay in them sending the company more of their money.
What? You lost our $60 million?! Well, gosh, we'll give you more, but be more careful this time...
Well I "lost" 125 dollars there, but in reality I lost about 50 bucks which was how much the electricity bill for the miner will cost me.
If this would have happened Saturday, my losses would have been zero.
No biggie, only now I have to find another simple to use miner.
In an age digital currency... (Score:2)
Grabs bucket of popcorn (Score:3)
Sits back and laughs at the comedy show.