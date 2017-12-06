Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


NiceHash Hacked, $62 Million of Bitcoin May Be Stolen (reddit.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD
New submitter Chir breaks the news to us that the NiceHash crypto-mining marketplace has been hacked. The crypto mining pool broke the news on Reddit, where users suggest that as many as 4,736.42 BTC -- an amount worth more than $62 million at current prices -- has been stolen. The NiceHash team is urging users to change their online passwords as a result of the breach and theft.

  • "The NiceHash team is urging users to change their online passwords as a result of the breach and theft." ... quick! Close the barn door.

    Sheesh.

  • Seems like the bitcoin value is unfazed despite this hack. Trending at near $14000 now.

  • What's the easiest way to make money off a bunch of people who are trusting you with their valuables? The only thing missing here is the insurance claim after the "theft"...

  • The first rule of Bitcoin is: never trust anyone anywhere ever

    The second rule of Bitcoin is: keep telling yourself you're not the mark

    • If you're in a mining pool, don't you have to trust the pool?
      If you're not, isn't it pretty much impossible to mine anything?

  • The users are amazing (Score:3)

    by imidan ( 559239 ) on Wednesday December 06, 2017 @06:09PM (#55691483)

    What's truly bizarre to me, after looking at the Reddit thread, is all the people who are impatient that the app is shut down for 24 hours because they want to keep using it. This company just lost more than $60 million of its users' money, and the users are upset that there is a delay in them sending the company more of their money.

    What? You lost our $60 million?! Well, gosh, we'll give you more, but be more careful this time...

    • Well I "lost" 125 dollars there, but in reality I lost about 50 bucks which was how much the electricity bill for the miner will cost me.
      If this would have happened Saturday, my losses would have been zero.

      No biggie, only now I have to find another simple to use miner.

  • In an age of digital currency, the digital vaults are pilfered by digital thieves. Anonymous entities stealing anonymous currency. Now we need digital dye packs and a means of chasing the digital Bonnies and Clydes down the dusty digital backroads. The problem for the courts: If the currency is really recognized and it can't be traced, was anything really stolen? The defense raises only a slim shadow of doubt by reminding each and every juror about the pictures they lost when they last upgraded their phones

  • Sits back and laughs at the comedy show.

