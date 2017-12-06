NiceHash Hacked, $62 Million of Bitcoin May Be Stolen (reddit.com) 8
New submitter Chir breaks the news to us that the NiceHash crypto-mining marketplace has been hacked. The crypto mining pool broke the news on Reddit, where users suggest that as many as 4,736.42 BTC -- an amount worth more than $62 million at current prices -- has been stolen. The NiceHash team is urging users to change their online passwords as a result of the breach and theft.
Learn what? Not to trust others with your Bitcoin? That's been the #1 rule since day 1. Treat Bitcoin like cash.
Putting any appreciable amount in an online wallet or exchange is just asking for it to be taken.
Yup. Guaranteed inside job.
"The NiceHash team is urging users to change their online passwords as a result of the breach and theft."
... quick! Close the barn door.
Sheesh.