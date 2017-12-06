Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Security Bitcoin Crime Media Privacy Social Networks

NiceHash Hacked, $62 Million of Bitcoin May Be Stolen (reddit.com) 8

Posted by BeauHD from the up-in-the-air dept.
New submitter Chir breaks the news to us that the NiceHash crypto-mining marketplace has been hacked. The crypto mining pool broke the news on Reddit, where users suggest that as many as 4,736.42 BTC -- an amount worth more than $62 million at current prices -- has been stolen. The NiceHash team is urging users to change their online passwords as a result of the breach and theft.

  • "The NiceHash team is urging users to change their online passwords as a result of the breach and theft." ... quick! Close the barn door.

    Sheesh.

