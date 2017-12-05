Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


A Popular Virtual Keyboard App Leaks 31 Million Users' Personal Data (zdnet.com) 6

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Zack Whittaker, writing for ZDNet: Personal data belonging to over 31 million customers of a popular virtual keyboard app has leaked online, after the app's developer failed to secure the database's server. The server is owned by Eitan Fitusi, co-founder of AI.type, a customizable and personalizable on-screen keyboard, which boasts more than 40 million users across the world. But the server wasn't protected with a password, allowing anyone to access the company's database of user records, totaling more than 577 gigabytes of sensitive data. The database appears to only contain records on the app's Android users.

