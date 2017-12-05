A Popular Virtual Keyboard App Leaks 31 Million Users' Personal Data (zdnet.com) 6
Zack Whittaker, writing for ZDNet: Personal data belonging to over 31 million customers of a popular virtual keyboard app has leaked online, after the app's developer failed to secure the database's server. The server is owned by Eitan Fitusi, co-founder of AI.type, a customizable and personalizable on-screen keyboard, which boasts more than 40 million users across the world. But the server wasn't protected with a password, allowing anyone to access the company's database of user records, totaling more than 577 gigabytes of sensitive data. The database appears to only contain records on the app's Android users.
But the server wasn't protected with a password,
Would you like to install this keyboard that requires access to the network?
No.
A keyboard CrAPPlet has no need for access to contact data, let alone to upload it to an outside server. There could be only two reasons: to spam, or to sell it.
Either way, hope the company gets sued to Kingdom come and its founder ends up jailed.
"I'm in your keyboard, leaking your personal data."