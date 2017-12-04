PayPal Says 1.6 Million Customer Details Stolen In Breach At Canadian Subsidiary (bleepingcomputer.com) 10
New submitter Kargan shares a report from BleepingComputer: PayPal says that one of the companies it recently acquired suffered a security incident during which an attacker appears to have accessed servers that stored information for 1.6 million customers. The victim of the security breach is TIO Networks, a Canadian company that runs a network of over 60,000 utility and bills payment kiosks across North America. PayPal acquired TIO Networks this past July for $238 million in cash. PayPal reportedly suspended the operations of TIO's network on November 10th. "PayPal says the intruder(s) got access to the personal information of both TIO customers and customers of TIO billers," reports BleepingComputer. "The company did not reveal what type of information the attacker accessed, but since this is a payment system, attackers most likely obtained both personally-identifiable information (PII) and financial details." The company has started notifying customers and is offering free credit monitoring memberships.
Oh great. There goes a ton of e-commerce. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Make sure you have overdraft "protection" turned off and that the accounts are not "linked".
If you have it turned on, and someone tries to transfer thousands of dollars from that account, the transfer might succeed, the balance withdrawn from another account. This has screwed people over before, with fraud removing a large amount of money from savings even though checking only had a hundred of so dollars in it.
Overdraft "protection" is a horrible idea. Not only does it allow money to be removed from a diffe
Am I safe? (Score:2)
Is this confined to Canada or did it leak to other companies? 1.6Million sounds like a small number of accounts. But as we saw with Yahoo, breach reporting tends to be an underestimate.
Paypal is my most dangerous account since it's hooked to live bank accounts so I use my best passwords for it.
We don't want credit monitoring services (Score:3)
We want companies to secure our data and face significant hardship when they fail.
From TFA (Score:2)