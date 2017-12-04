Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


PayPal Says 1.6 Million Customer Details Stolen In Breach At Canadian Subsidiary (bleepingcomputer.com) 10

Posted by BeauHD from the another-one-bites-the-dust dept.
New submitter Kargan shares a report from BleepingComputer: PayPal says that one of the companies it recently acquired suffered a security incident during which an attacker appears to have accessed servers that stored information for 1.6 million customers. The victim of the security breach is TIO Networks, a Canadian company that runs a network of over 60,000 utility and bills payment kiosks across North America. PayPal acquired TIO Networks this past July for $238 million in cash. PayPal reportedly suspended the operations of TIO's network on November 10th. "PayPal says the intruder(s) got access to the personal information of both TIO customers and customers of TIO billers," reports BleepingComputer. "The company did not reveal what type of information the attacker accessed, but since this is a payment system, attackers most likely obtained both personally-identifiable information (PII) and financial details." The company has started notifying customers and is offering free credit monitoring memberships.

Comments Filter:
  • Wonderful. They have my bank account numbers and transfer authorization. If they get owned, I'm gonna get fucked like a housecat. I think I'm going to have to switch Paypal's funding source to a pre-paid card or something. Just more hassle to *try* and keep them from wiping my main accounts. For a while I thought the guys who bought gold and stuffed it into a safe deposit box were crazy. Now it looks like I'm the one who is crazy for trusting any of this Rube-Goldberg machine of e-commerce and e-payments to
    • How would having your bank account number be an issue? It isn't a secret. Just close the account.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )
        Why would you ever give them access to your main account? This should be a miniscule account with the sole purpose of funding your paypal purchases.

    • Is this confined to Canada or did it leak to other companies? 1.6Million sounds like a small number of accounts. But as we saw with Yahoo, breach reporting tends to be an underestimate.

      Paypal is my most dangerous account since it's hooked to live bank accounts so I use my best passwords for it.

  • We don't want credit monitoring services (Score:3)

    by Archon ( 13753 ) on Monday December 04, 2017 @06:11PM (#55676065)

    We want companies to secure our data and face significant hardship when they fail.

  • It seems that the breach was not of Paypal network but of TIO network which paypal acquired in July 2017 (and was probably in the process of integrating into it's own network). That's a little different than Paypal's own network getting breached, but technically TIO is now part of Paypal so the breach is technically Paypal's.

