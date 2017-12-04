Man Hacks Jail Computer Network To Get Inmate Released Early (bleepingcomputer.com) 11
An anonymous reader writes: A Michigan man pleaded guilty last week to hacking the computer network of the Washtenaw County Jail, where he modified inmate records in an attempt to have an inmate released early. To breach the jail's network, the attacker used only spear-phishing emails and telephone social engineering.
The man called jail employees and posed as local IT staffers, tricking some into accessing a website, and downloading and installing malware under the guise of a jail system upgrade. Once the man (Konrads Voits) had access to this data, investigators said he accessed the XJail system, searched and accessed the records of several inmates, and modified at least one entry "in an effort to get that inmate released early." Jail employees noticed the modification right away and alerted the FBI. The man as arrested a month later and is now awaiting sentencing (maximum 10 years and a fine of up to $250,000).
Should have started small... (Score:2)
How can anybody get a D in Home Ec? (Score:3)
How can anybody get a D in Home Ec?
Re: (Score:2)
wonder how many of current
/. readers will get that reference?
Went about it the hard way (Score:3)
A few years ago there was a person who forged the court release paper work and faxed it over to the jail.
They got the fax, processed it as it normally would have been processed, and the guy was released that day. They did not catch the mistake for almost a week. lol
Re: (Score:2)
Suspect you're talking about this Florida prison escape by two inmates [nbcnews.com]. The crazy thing about that story is how they were caught. All felons in Florida are required to register their locations after release. These two guys actually registered their location. They were working under the delusion that nobody would ever figure it out and doing everything possible to follow the law.
I'm pretty sure that they paid a lot for the forgery though. So it wasn't easy or cheap.
The concept of escaping from a prison and s
It's a trap (Score:2)
Plainly he wanted to be arrested and get put into the prison, that's when the REAL trojan he implanted into the system will take effect and give him full access to the armory and all other prisoners...
Re: (Score:2)
Our jail is so old that they to do rolling of the bar to lock and unlock doors
Hope they fixed the hack (Score:1)
Will this mysteriously be changed to a $10 fine and a couple of days in prison?
