Google Will Block Third-Party Software From Injecting Code Into Chrome (bleepingcomputer.com) 12
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Google has laid out a plan for blocking third-party applications from injecting code into the Chrome browser. The most impacted by this change are antivirus and other security products that often inject code into the user's local browser process to intercept and scan for malware, phishing pages, and other threats. Google says these changes will take place in three main phases over the next 14 months. Phase 1: In April 2018, Chrome 66 will begin showing affected users a warning after a crash, alerting them that other software is injecting code into Chrome and guiding them to update or remove that software. Phase 2: In July 2018, Chrome 68 will begin blocking third-party software from injecting into Chrome processes. If this blocking prevents Chrome from starting, Chrome will restart and allow the injection, but also show a warning that guides the user to remove the software. Phase 3: In January 2019, Chrome 72 will remove this accommodation and always block code injection.
Google's security policies generally are intended to secure control of what they view as theirs. And what they sell as their primary product is the information they data-mine from their 'users', who are not their customers. If they did't force https, other players might rustle some of their sheep. This is very similar. They want total control of the data mining shafts they sink into our computers. Noone else can be permitted to muscle in on their operations.
What's the difference between "plugging in" and "injecting"? Spin!
Availability of plugins is good, threat of injections is terrifying. The technically-important differences? I don't see any...
Plugins are JavaScript with access to a restricted set of JavaScript APIs, and the plugin system is designed and tested by Google and provides compatibility between releases. It should be almost impossible for a plugin to crash the browser, if it manages then that's a browser bug. While plugins themselves are very restricted, they can use the Native Messaging API to talk to a separate native process that has full access to the system. The separate native process is not part of the browser, so any bugs in
...that they would block injecting javascript code from a gazillion of 3d party sites, just to display one fucking page of text.
