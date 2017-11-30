Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Intel Security Open Source Operating Systems Privacy Software Linux

System76 Will Disable Intel Management Engine On Its Linux Laptops (liliputing.com) 5

Posted by BeauHD from the gone-with-the-wind dept.
System76 is rolling out a firmware update for its recent laptops that will disable the Intel Management Engine altogether. The decision comes after a major security vulnerability was discovered that would allow an attacker with local access to execute arbitrary code. Liliputing reports: What's noteworthy in the System76 announcement is that the PC maker isn't just planning to disable Intel ME in computers that ship from now on. The company will send out an update that disables it on existing computers with 6th, 7th, or 8th-gen Intel Core processors. System76 also notes that Intel ME "provides no functionality for System76 laptop customers and is safe to disable." Right now the firmware update will only be available for computers running Ubuntu 16.04 or later or a related operating system with the System76 driver. But the company says it's working on developing a command line tool that should work on laptops running other GNU/Linux-based operating systems. System76 says it will also release an update for its desktop computers... but on those machines the update will patch the security vulnerability rather than disabling Intel ME altogether.

System76 Will Disable Intel Management Engine On Its Linux Laptops More | Reply

System76 Will Disable Intel Management Engine On Its Linux Laptops

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Do you suffer painful hallucination? -- Don Juan, cited by Carlos Casteneda

Close