System76 Will Disable Intel Management Engine On Its Linux Laptops

Posted by BeauHD from the gone-with-the-wind dept.
System76 is rolling out a firmware update for its recent laptops that will disable the Intel Management Engine altogether. The decision comes after a major security vulnerability was discovered that would allow an attacker with local access to execute arbitrary code. Liliputing reports: What's noteworthy in the System76 announcement is that the PC maker isn't just planning to disable Intel ME in computers that ship from now on. The company will send out an update that disables it on existing computers with 6th, 7th, or 8th-gen Intel Core processors. System76 also notes that Intel ME "provides no functionality for System76 laptop customers and is safe to disable." Right now the firmware update will only be available for computers running Ubuntu 16.04 or later or a related operating system with the System76 driver. But the company says it's working on developing a command line tool that should work on laptops running other GNU/Linux-based operating systems. System76 says it will also release an update for its desktop computers... but on those machines the update will patch the security vulnerability rather than disabling Intel ME altogether.

  • Wake me when they start shipping laptops with it physically removed or burned out.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Typical slashdot user who is never satisfied by any progress toward something nice...

      • Oh, admit it, you're thinking of drilling some holes in a few motherboards as a test, too.

        • I can't speak for the AC, but I'd be down to experiment with a pile of motherboards and a power drill if someone else is buying.
  • I have yet to hear of a single useful thing IME gets me, and lots of bad things it gets me. Current laptop runs an AMD chip, when it dies/becomes obsolete in 5 years or so I'll use it to determine which CPU my new system will have.

    / Yeah, I said 5 years. This thing is 3-4 years old
    // hard drive is less than half full, even though I have a NAS I'm not good at updating
    /// I remember the 3 year updates, with a graphics card every 18 months. Times have changed

