'Bomb on Board' Wi-Fi Network Causes Turkish Airlines Flight To Be Diverted (reuters.com) 32

A Turkish Airlines flight from Nairobi to Istanbul was diverted after the detection of a wi-fi network called "bomb on board" that alarmed the passengers, the airline said on Thursday. From a report: In a statement, Turkish Airlines said the flight made an emergency landing at the Khartoum airport in Sudan, but the flight was safely resumed after security inspections on all passengers and the aircraft. Individuals can create personal wi-fi networks on devices such as mobile phones and name them what they want.

  • They need to start prosecuting these fuckers (Score:3)

    by SensitiveMale ( 155605 ) on Thursday November 30, 2017 @12:57PM (#55651577)

    First of all "Individuals can create personal wi-fi networks on devices such as mobile phones and name them what they want." Well, no shit.

    Second, they need to start prosecuting these morons that cause flights to be diverted. Idiots starting fights & generally being morons need to start paying for these infractions else it's a badge of honor. "Remember that flight a few years ago that had to land in Colorado? Yeah, that was me. Woooo-hoooooo."

    • why would you want to criminalize someone for naming an access point?

      • why would you want to criminalize someone for naming an access point?

        Why would you want to criminalize someone for yelling fire in a crowded theater, leading to a stampede that kills people? There are limits to most anything.

        • Yes, and that includes over reactions by ignorant and paranoid S.O.B.s like them.

          Every city I've been in since wifi became common there are several networks named "FBI surveillance van". It's a childish joke, and nobody has ever been arrested for impersonating a federal officer because of it. And before anyone says the obvious joke, no, they are not the FBI either. (Out of curiosity as to who set up some of those I've tracked them down, most are university students.)

          • It's a childish joke, and nobody has ever been arrested for impersonating a federal officer because of it. And before anyone says the obvious joke, no, they are not the FBI either

            You're 100% correct. Now, the next time you're in a TSA interview make a few childish jokes about bombs and how you're carrying a package someone outside gave you.

            Time and place my man. Time and place.

      • why would you want to criminalize someone for naming an access point?

        You're ignoring what happened and are asking that question as if I'm advocating prison for someone naming their access point "iPhone WAN."

    • Second, they need to start prosecuting these morons that cause flights to be diverted. Idiots starting fights & generally being morons need to start paying for these infractions else it's a badge of honor. "Remember that flight a few years ago that had to land in Colorado? Yeah, that was me. Woooo-hoooooo."

      You want people to be held accountable for their actions? Heretic. :)

      by v1 ( 525388 )

      The minor action isn't what needs to be stopped, it's the extreme over-reaction that needs to be addressed.

      If I'm driving down the road and forgot to turn off my turn signal, and suddenly I've got road blocks and swat teams and snipers ahead trying to stop my car, we don't say "!ow guess he shouldn't have left his turn signal on, look at that huge commotion he caused, we gotta do something about those turn signals!" Yes the signal was a problem and you might want to do something about it, but it's the ext

      • Yes the signal was a problem and you might want to do something about it, but it's the extreme over-reaction that really demands some examination, because there's no reasonable justification my turn signal should lead to an evacuation of two city blocks.

        Your example doesn't quite match, but you know what? I agree with you 100%.

        In a perfect world.

        In the world we live in, imagine the lawsuits if there was a bomb. Yes, there wasn't. Yes, they over-reacted. But living in the litigious society we are, companies have to take every little thing seriously because if they don't that would be the end of them. Common sense is always beaten out in a court of law.

  • So did anyone make a note of the MAC address ? Or do you need to be authenticated before you can see the AP's MAC ? Or is there any other way to link the SSID to a static hardware address ? Then again, most chipsets nowadays easily allow spoofing of the MAC addr ..

      by grub ( 11606 )
      You don't need to authenticate to see the MAC address. Run Kismet and you'll get MACs of all the open and closed access points in your area.

        by rot16 ( 4603585 )
        iwlist wlp3s0 s

  • And I'm talking about everyone who thought the name of a network means doodley-squat.

    What's next, I name my network 'you need to take a dump' and everyone on the plane rushes to the toilets?

  • Maybe they were trying to name their network "Baby On Board", and the phone auto-corrected it?

  • It could have been "baby-on-board".

