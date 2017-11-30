'Bomb on Board' Wi-Fi Network Causes Turkish Airlines Flight To Be Diverted (reuters.com) 29
A Turkish Airlines flight from Nairobi to Istanbul was diverted after the detection of a wi-fi network called "bomb on board" that alarmed the passengers, the airline said on Thursday. From a report: In a statement, Turkish Airlines said the flight made an emergency landing at the Khartoum airport in Sudan, but the flight was safely resumed after security inspections on all passengers and the aircraft. Individuals can create personal wi-fi networks on devices such as mobile phones and name them what they want.
They need to start prosecuting these fuckers (Score:2)
First of all "Individuals can create personal wi-fi networks on devices such as mobile phones and name them what they want." Well, no shit.
Second, they need to start prosecuting these morons that cause flights to be diverted. Idiots starting fights & generally being morons need to start paying for these infractions else it's a badge of honor. "Remember that flight a few years ago that had to land in Colorado? Yeah, that was me. Woooo-hoooooo."
why would you want to criminalize someone for naming an access point?
Why would you want to criminalize someone for yelling fire in a crowded theater, leading to a stampede that kills people? There are limits to most anything.
Every city I've been in since wifi became common there are several networks named "FBI surveillance van". It's a childish joke, and nobody has ever been arrested for impersonating a federal officer because of it. And before anyone says the obvious joke, no, they are not the FBI either. (Out of curiosity as to who set up some of those I've tracked them down, most are university students.)
why would you want to criminalize someone for naming an access point?
You're ignoring what happened and are asking that question as if I'm advocating prison for someone naming their access point "iPhone WAN."
Second, they need to start prosecuting these morons that cause flights to be diverted. Idiots starting fights & generally being morons need to start paying for these infractions else it's a badge of honor. "Remember that flight a few years ago that had to land in Colorado? Yeah, that was me. Woooo-hoooooo."
You want people to be held accountable for their actions? Heretic.
:)
The minor action isn't what needs to be stopped, it's the extreme over-reaction that needs to be addressed.
If I'm driving down the road and forgot to turn off my turn signal, and suddenly I've got road blocks and swat teams and snipers ahead trying to stop my car, we don't say "!ow guess he shouldn't have left his turn signal on, look at that huge commotion he caused, we gotta do something about those turn signals!" Yes the signal was a problem and you might want to do something about it, but it's the ext
MAC Addr ? (Score:2)
YCFS (Score:2)
And I'm talking about everyone who thought the name of a network means doodley-squat.
What's next, I name my network 'you need to take a dump' and everyone on the plane rushes to the toilets?
My main mindgame on flights is when we takeoff and are climbing, look out the window at the wing, and act like someone who's completely awestruck and innocent and loudly proclaim, "WoW! Look at those wings move! It's almost like they're flapping!"
Lot's of other people will look, see the perfectly normal movement of the wings, turn pale as a ghost, and slam the window shade!
I know, I can be evil that way.
Um, no it couldn't have.
Autocorrect (Score:2)
Maybe they were trying to name their network "Baby On Board", and the phone auto-corrected it?
It could have been much, much worse (Score:2)
It could have been "baby-on-board".