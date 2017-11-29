66 Percent of Popular Android Cryptocurrency Apps Don't Use Encryption (vice.com) 9
An anonymous reader shares a report: High-Tech Bridge used its free mobile app analysis software, called Mobile X-Ray, to peek under the hood of the top 30 cryptocurrency apps in the Google Play store at three different popularity levels: apps with up to 100,000 downloads, up to 500,000 downloads, and apps with more than 500,000 downloads. So, a total of 90 apps altogether. Of the most popular apps, 94 percent used outdated encryption, 66 percent didn't use HTTPS to encrypt user information in transit, 44 percent used hard-coded default passwords (stored in plain text in the code), and overall 94 percent of the most popular apps were found to have "at least three medium-risk vulnerabilities."
Oh great (Score:3)
Here comes the wave of free software designed to keep you busy while it tries to steal your wallet key in the background.
Re: (Score:2)
Can we please avoid cryptocurrencies being shortened to just "crypto" in the mainstream? Pretty please?
Re: (Score:2)
>Until bitcoin starts offering free miles, or rewards points, or cash back or something like that
Or perhaps the ability to, you know, use it in common financial exchange scenarios?
> I can't fathom why anyone would use it.
The rapid increase in reported value on the exchanges, a few success stories, and greed outweighing common sense.