New NSA Leak Exposes Red Disk, the Army's Failed Intelligence System (zdnet.com) 6
Zack Whittaker, reporting for ZDNet: The contents of a highly sensitive hard drive belonging to a division of the National Security Agency have been left online. The virtual disk image contains over 100 gigabytes of data from an Army intelligence project, codenamed "Red Disk." The disk image belongs to the US Army's Intelligence and Security Command, known as INSCOM, a division of both the Army and the NSA. The disk image was left on an unlisted but public Amazon Web Services storage server, without a password, open for anyone to download. Unprotected storage buckets have become a recurring theme in recent data leaks and exposures. In the past year alone, Accenture, Verizon, and Viacom, and several government departments, were all dinged by unsecured data.
Mandatory Protection? (Score:2)
Whatever happened to the DoD Orange Book levels? I would have thought that they'd have mandatory protection on all their data.
Remind me (Score:3)
The people managing this data are the same ones many politicians think should be given a master key to all of our sensitive personal information, right?