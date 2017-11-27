White House Weighs Personal Mobile Phone Ban For Staff (bloomberg.com) 29
The White House is considering banning its employees from using personal mobile phones while at work. While President Trump has been vocal about press leaks since taking office, one official said the potential change is driven by cybersecurity concerns. Bloomberg reports: One official said that there are too many devices connected to the campus wireless network and that personal phones aren't as secure as those issued by the federal government. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly -- whose personal phone was found to be compromised by hackers earlier this year -- is leading the push for a ban, another official said. The White House already takes precautions with personal wireless devices, including by requiring officials to leave phones in cubbies outside of meeting rooms where sensitive or classified information is discussed. Top officials haven't yet decided whether or when to impose the ban, and if it would apply to all staff in the executive office of the president. While some lower-level officials support a ban, others worry it could result in a series of disruptive unintended consequences.
make them deal with SCIF rules (Score:1)
You're not allowed to bring your phone into a SCIF. Why in the hell should you be allowed to bring your personal device into the damn White House? Make the Executive Office of the President follow those same rules too.
Yeah, that's kind of my thought, too. I could understand a section of the White House being open for unsecured electronics, and a "official business" section being completely secured.
The White House already takes precautions with personal wireless devices, including by requiring officials to leave phones in cubbies outside of meeting rooms where sensitive or classified information is discussed.
"No electronics" is the standard practice for any classified space. I'd be extremely concerned if unsecured phones were allowed in classified meetings, but I can't really say I'd be surprised, considering this administration.
The president can do what he wants, SCIF or not..
The rest of the staff need to follow the rules.
Personally, I think that leaving your personal cell phone OUTSIDE the Whitehouse sounds like an excellent idea. Leave your personal electronics at home. Only allow the staff to carry or use government provided equipment in the building for work use, allowing limited personal use of official resources for things like taking calls from family.
Rather than banning phones how about mandating an official Trump admin phone, like the Dethklok's Dethphone
http://dethklok.wikia.com/wiki... [wikia.com]
It'd be pretty brütal
how about a ban on tweeting while at work!?
Naw.. Not going to happen...
Twitter is now a PR tool used to set the media's heads collectively spinning on the topic of the Twitter Chief's choice. He's not going to give up that kind of control of the national debate.
"The White House already takes precautions with personal wireless devices, including by requiring officials to leave phones in cubbies outside of meeting rooms where sensitive or classified information is discussed."
A year in, they're finally following the most basic rules for handling classified information. Next year they can tackle blurting out source level hum-int to top level officials of hostile foreign governments. Maybe by the end of the term we'll get a complete coherent sentence...you know...milli
Considering how they've filled the positions that were filled, I think we're better off leaving as many posts empty as possible.
Yea, finally *somebody* realizes that this is a serious problem. I mean we've had cell phones for how long now? A couple of decades?
Interesting that it's Trump that first comes to this conclusion, isn't it?
One official said that there are too many devices connected to the campus wireless network and that personal phones aren't as secure as those issued by the federal government.
And yet a certain president used his unsecured phone for months to tweet about important things like how terrible Arnold Schwarzenegger was during a reality show.
What's ironic about that? Using an "unsecured" phone to broadcast a message on social media? Jesus fucking Christ! That's a breach of national security!!!!1111!!!
So you don't see a problem with the President of the United States using an unsecured phone for his phone conversations in addition to that the unsecured phone being open to being hacked to that hackers can do things like turning on the microphone and camera and location services? No problem with that at all?
You wouldn't have gotten shit modded up if it weren't for the hatred of Trump. Your post is stupid on its face and everyone knows it. Probably yourself included...
And if Obama used the same phone, would you have called out for his execution. My memory says that Obama went through security agencies to get his phone vetted and approved but that's just a President t
You don't need or want a cell phone jammer in these situations.
A much better solution would be to set up a microcell in the area you intend to control. It could allow phone calls and data to pass through or not, depending on a white list.
For prisons, a microcell would provide important metadata about the phones being used inside. It could also allow prison officials to records cell phone conversations the same way they record wired-phone conversations. Why don't prisons want microcells instead of jammers? J
My understanding is that many of the WH workers all the way to the top use private e-mail and are probably handling classified documents that way. Just like in the GWB days when the RNC provided the e-mail servers.
Of course I'm not saying there is anything wrong with that. After all there is no Clinton involved in it so who cares. I am just pointing out that if you are concerned about leaks personal e-mail has to be at least as big a threat any personal phones.
