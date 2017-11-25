Should Brokers Use 'Voice Prints' For Stock Transactions? (cnbc.com) 17
Fidelity and Charles Schwab now allow traders to use "voice prints" to authorize stock transactions. But there's more to the story, argues long-time Slashdot reader maiden_taiwan: Fidelity Investments is touting its new security feature, MyVoice, which allows a customer to access his/her financial accounts by telephone without a password. "When you call Fidelity, you'll no longer have to enter PINs or passwords because Fidelity MyVoice helps you interact with us securely and more conveniently. Through natural conversation, MyVoice will detect and verify your voiceprint in the first few moments of the call... Fidelity MyVoice performs even if you have a cold, allergies, or a sore throat."
Based on my own experience, Fidelity now enables MyVoice automatically for its customers who call in for other reasons. Apparently, their conversation with Fidelity customer service provides enough data for MyVoice to recognize them. (Customers are informed afterward that MyVoice has been enabled, and they can opt out, although they aren't told that opting out is possible.)
It's not clear whether Fidelity is creating voice profiles of their customers without asking first. (Fidelity's site says only that their representatives will "offer" to enroll you the next time you call.) But the original submission ends with two more questions. "In an era where Apple's face recognition is easily defeated by family members, is voice recognition any more secure?"
And "Is a 'voiceprint' even possible?"
This isn't secure at all. There are at least a couple of problems.
A recording of a person should be able to fool the system. Given that just about everyone uses their voice, they are leaving information behind that could be used to compromise their account. Given enough voice recordings, you could stitch them together to compromise a person's account.
Also, even if you don't have the exact recording you want, given enough samples of a person's voice, you can use a computer to make a recording of a person say
Oh goodie! This should be easy! [theregister.co.uk]
There's a problem with this. The summary specifically says that this eliminates the use of a password.
If voice recognition was used along with a password, it's another layer of security. Used in that manner, it couldn't weaken the system, but it could make it stronger.
In your example, the authentication system would ask you to repeat a particular word or words. That's a problem. All you need to do is get a recording of the person using those words, and the system has already told you what those words are.
Th
The summary specifically says that this eliminates the use of a password
I would never suggest to implement this system for any serious matter, much less without including a password or further security. All what I said is that it seems technically doable and easier than what it might look.
All you need to do is get a recording of the person using those words
But this is pretty much the same than saying that you can type the password of the person. Logically, those words have to be secret. Also not too sure whether a recording could trick a properly-built system. Again, my post was about what I think that is an easy and reasonably accurate approach
Retired electronic technician here.
Voice patterning calls for clipping the amplitude of the signal and analyzing the frequencies along the baseline.
Further filtering eliminates the constant, repetitive, background noise.
It's a sophisticated technique that's been around for many tears.
When I was in the Navy (US), we listened for submarines using aircraft and sonobouys, eliminating sounds from schools of fish and shrimp, and even our own carrier.
Regarding TFS, the answer is:
Brokers should do whatever it take
Blood samples, an ounce or two per transaction should be sufficient.
Oops- I have to make a transaction but I'm hoarse from a cold, or a concert, or a car accident... guess I just go bankrupt.