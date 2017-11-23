Uber Hackers May Have Been Russian (thetimes.co.uk) 24
Mark Bridge, reporting for The Times: Thousands of Uber customers are believed to have had their accounts hacked by Russians after users of the app (Editor's note: the link is paywalled; alternative source) reported being billed in roubles for taxi journeys they had not taken in Moscow and St Petersburg. More than 800 people in Britain and the United States have complained on Twitter that their accounts were taken over in the past year, The Times found, with the number of reports spiking in April and May. Experts said this number of Twitter reports suggested that the true figure would be much higher.
But... that could mean Idaho and Florida!
:-P
Idaho is known for their mean Potato Hackers.
Putin not need Uber. Putin capture bear for ride to work.
Eskimos. Quite frankly I'm really disappointed at how discriminating it is that the only successful hackers seem to be Russian. Russian hackers did this, Russian hackers did that! Well damn it! when will the l33t E5k1m0s base belong to us crew start getting some respect huh?
captcha enraged
Only if the hacker is a Mensch.
Let not who cracked Uber ... (Score:5, Insightful)
distract from the heinous fact that Uber hid that they had been cracked from their customers AND in contravention of all sorts of laws.
My Toaster broke this morning. (Score:1)
I highly suspect it was Russians.
I got this from a highly placed source in government who sold me a Dossier that told me so.
Got it cheap to...like 15 Million.