Iranian 'Game of Thrones' Hacker Demanded $6 Million Bitcoin Ransom From HBO, Feds Say (thedailybeast.com) 12
Anonymous readers share a report: The Department of Justice on Tuesday charged an Iranian national with allegedly hacking into HBO, dumping a selection stolen files, and attempting to extort the company by ransoming a treasure trove of the company's content. This summer, hackers released a bevy of internal HBO files, included scripts for Game of Thrones and full, unaired episodes of other shows. Behzad Mesri, aka "Skote Vahshat," at one point worked for the Iranian military to break into military and nuclear systems, as well as Israeli infrastructure, according to the newly released complaint. Under his Vahshat pseudonym, Mesri also defaced hundreds of websites in the U.S. and around the world, the complaint adds. Mesri started his hacking campaign in around May 2017, according to the complaint, probing HBO's systems and employees for weaknesses. Mesri managed to compromise multiple HBO employee accounts as well as other authorized users; from here, he allegedly stole confidential and proprietary information. These included unaired episodes of Ballers, Barry, Room 104, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and The Deuce, as well as scripts for Game of Thrones. Indeed, the hacker behind the HBO breach publicly dumped much of this material online this summer.
Re: (Score:2)
And here I thought I was about to read a comment about the iranian bionic man...
Good, (Score:2)
all the effort he put in @ HBO was for the birds, as it seems.
Our standing peons (Score:1)
HBO gets broken into and the Feds are all over it and try to mitigate the damage. It's just a fucking TV show.
Equifax gets broken into with data that can ruins lives and well, it sucks to be you.
We little people don't matter. We are just a commodity to be used and abused and thrown away.
Now, as to why a billionaire POTUS who inherited his money isn't looking out for us little people just baffles me.
I was told that he's one of us. That he was going to drain the swamp.
Now, I'm waiting for the new tax
Mesri isn't currently in US control (Score:3)
1) If he ever leaves Iran, Interpol can possibly pick him up if he goes to a country that respects the warrant and deliver him to the USA for trial.
2) It makes a point to Iran that if they want to continue messing with dual nationals and imprisoning them for flimsy reasons, the USA can go after their citizens too.