Intel: We've Found Severe Bugs in Secretive Management Engine, Affecting Millions (zdnet.com) 36
Liam Tung, writing for ZDNet: Thanks to an investigation by third-party researchers into Intel's hidden firmware in certain chips, Intel decided to audit its firmware and on Monday confirmed it had found 11 severe bugs that affect millions of computers and servers. The flaws affect Management Engine (ME), Trusted Execution Engine (TXE), and Server Platform Services (SPS). Intel discovered the bugs after Maxim Goryachy and Mark Ermolov from security firm Positive Technologies found a critical vulnerability in the ME firmware that Intel now says would allow an attacker with local access to execute arbitrary code. The researchers in August published details about a secret avenue that the US government can use to disable ME, which is not available to the public. Intel ME has been a source of concern for security-minded users, in part because only Intel can inspect the firmware, yet many researchers suspected the powerful subsystem had bugs that were ripe for abuse by attackers.
Further proof (Score:3)
of how well "security by obscurity" works.
It works just fine until some fucking idiot blabs
It's your thinking that is "fucking idiocy". It doesn't require someone to "blab", it requires a savvy hacker to discover it and that's precisely why you shouldn't do it because it's not good security practice.
Seconded.
What about older CPUs? (Score:1)
Are we just to assume that they're effectively obsolete and have to purchase new "patchable ME" CPUs that are probably just putting a newer, more secure back door in?
Going out on a limb here.... (Score:3)
Going out on a limb here.... while Intel claims the problems affect the 6th, 7th, and 8th gen processors, I bet they probably didn't bother testing or auditing earlier systems. Hasn't ME been around much longer than that?
Really, this ought to be factory disabled by OEMs and only shipped enabled to large corporate customers.
I wouldn't bet on the Pi being backdoor-free, either.
And that is why back-doors are a very bad idea (Score:2)
As can be nicely seen, not only do back-doors allow people in that you do not really want to let in (Intel, the NSA), they often have serious flaws that let everybody else into your machines as well. The only sane and secure design is not to have any back-doors in the first place.
Let me guess... (Score:2)
...and very difficult to patch?
Is Intel the only one with such a thing? (Score:2)
More importantly has there been any independent verification of chips from others? Intel has been doing it for years. Employees, senior developers and managers routinely leave one chip company and join other chip companies. This idea must have metastasized by now and the dispersed cells must have established new locations to grow.
Are you really going to trust any statement from the management of Samsung, of