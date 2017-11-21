Intel: We've Found Severe Bugs in Secretive Management Engine, Affecting Millions (zdnet.com) 74
Liam Tung, writing for ZDNet: Thanks to an investigation by third-party researchers into Intel's hidden firmware in certain chips, Intel decided to audit its firmware and on Monday confirmed it had found 11 severe bugs that affect millions of computers and servers. The flaws affect Management Engine (ME), Trusted Execution Engine (TXE), and Server Platform Services (SPS). Intel discovered the bugs after Maxim Goryachy and Mark Ermolov from security firm Positive Technologies found a critical vulnerability in the ME firmware that Intel now says would allow an attacker with local access to execute arbitrary code. The researchers in August published details about a secret avenue that the US government can use to disable ME, which is not available to the public. Intel ME has been a source of concern for security-minded users, in part because only Intel can inspect the firmware, yet many researchers suspected the powerful subsystem had bugs that were ripe for abuse by attackers.
Re: Wow (Score:1)
Yeah... they didn't learn from Microsoft's experience and had to put ME in their chips.
I hope they don't fix it by upgrading to Vista
Further proof (Score:3)
of how well "security by obscurity" works.
Re: (Score:3)
It works just fine until some fucking idiot blabs
It's your thinking that is "fucking idiocy". It doesn't require someone to "blab", it requires a savvy hacker to discover it and that's precisely why you shouldn't do it because it's not good security practice.
Re: (Score:2)
My house lacking a fucking door worked fine until some jackass thief noticed the lack of door.
Re: (Score:2)
Two people can keep a secret, if one of them is dead. Other than that it takes "trust" and that isn't security at all.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
When most people say "Security by obscurity" they mean "there's no door in the fucking doorway", not "there's a lock that can be picked on the door in the fucking doorway".
Re: (Score:2)
of how well "security by obscurity" works.
Given the length of time it has been in place combined with the complete lack of any open exploits until very recently I'd say so far the answer to that question is "incredibly well" clearly out performing most other forms of security.
Re: (Score:1)
Seconded.
Re: (Score:2)
I want my C64 back. I want hardware I can understand and software I can control. Fuck this modern bloated 4 gigabyte web browser tab horseshit with thousands of people mashing their keyboards randomly and millions more observing my private data.
So you prefer ASCII porn then?
Re: (Score:2)
Fuck your lame C64. I want my 512 KiB CoCo3 back, with OS/9.
Jokes aside, what's the lowest we can go without all the spying bullshit? Is the Motorola 68060 safe?
Re: (Score:2)
Arduino?
What about older CPUs? (Score:1)
Are we just to assume that they're effectively obsolete and have to purchase new "patchable ME" CPUs that are probably just putting a newer, more secure back door in?
Going out on a limb here.... (Score:3)
Going out on a limb here.... while Intel claims the problems affect the 6th, 7th, and 8th gen processors, I bet they probably didn't bother testing or auditing earlier systems. Hasn't ME been around much longer than that?
Really, this ought to be factory disabled by OEMs and only shipped enabled to large corporate customers.
Re: (Score:2)
Does the Core 2 Duo series have any of this bullshit?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. Everything after about 2006 does to varying extent.
Re: (Score:1)
Going out on a limb here.... while Intel claims the problems affect the 6th, 7th, and 8th gen processors, I bet they probably didn't bother testing or auditing earlier systems. Hasn't ME been around much longer than that?
Really, this ought to be factory disabled by OEMs and only shipped enabled to large corporate customers.
Yes ME has been around for 10 years or more. I would not be surprised that the older ones have the same issues or very similar ones. Unfortunately I work for a large university that purchased all of our systems with vPro enabled so no help here.
Re: (Score:2)
Unfortunately you can't disable the ME. It's needed for the CPU to start up from cold. It manages the cold boot process. The best you can do is disable it after the initial boot up, but you have to trust that setting the disable flag really did what it claims to.
You can also erase all the firmware modules not related to the early boot process, but again you have to trust that the ME is lying when it says they are gone.
Re: (Score:2)
I wouldn't bet on the Pi being backdoor-free, either.
Re: (Score:1)
RPi is actually a fascinating device. The ARM CPU is not really the main one. On boot the GPU is the one that's running a proprietary firmware and is starting the "main" ARM CPU later on. There are no public sources or tools to build software for that GPU.
Re: (Score:2)
Intel AMT (which runs on the ME) predates multicore CPUs, and AMT has supported an IP stack since its original release.
Only offbrand and extremely obsolete hardware lacks this feature. AMD has a different but similar feature---Secure Processor, based on ARM TrustZone.
As suggested by AMD's implementation, ARM has the same capability, although it is up to the SoC designer to decide whether or not it's implemented. I will assume that Qualcom, Samsung, and Broadcom all use the feature until I hear otherwise.
And that is why back-doors are a very bad idea (Score:2)
As can be nicely seen, not only do back-doors allow people in that you do not really want to let in (Intel, the NSA), they often have serious flaws that let everybody else into your machines as well. The only sane and secure design is not to have any back-doors in the first place.
Since Intel now has a ton of egg on their faces after their announcement, I expect we have a really, really serious problem now as long as the ME stays active in any significant number of computers. Otherwise they would just have t
Let me guess... (Score:3)
...and very difficult to patch?
Re: (Score:1)
Are you shilling for Broadcom here? What makes you think their black box is any more secure?
Re: (Score:1)
The USA has NEVER been a Democracy, never. Thats just a fact, its a republic, theres a difference.
Re: Is the U.S. government no longer a democracy? (Score:2)
The US is a corporate kleptocracy similar to Fascism but with less government control.
Re: (Score:2)
The US is republic. We have always pseudo democratic processes to choose our leaders.
local only though... (Score:1)
I do not like the ME, but at least this is local acess exploit only:
would allow an attacker with local access to execute arbitrary code.
To be fair, a local attacker can pretty much always gain access to your system, ME or no ME. A simple HW keylogger is ample and most people would never notice.
So you HAVE to keep your hardware secure if you want the data ot be secure. That is still true with the ME. I will be much more worried if there is a remote exploit.
Is Intel the only one with such a thing? (Score:2)
More importantly has there been any independent verification of chips from others? Intel has been doing it for years. Employees, senior developers and managers routinely leave one chip company and join other chip companies. This idea must have metastasized by now and the dispersed cells must have established new locations to grow.
Are you really going to trust any statement from the management of Samsung, of
Re: (Score:2)
AMD has started adding what they call the PSP to their zen core chips. It's apparently an ARM trustzone system. Lots of AMD customers have been asking AMD for a way to disable it since Ryzen launched.
Re: (Score:2)
But this doesn't mean there's no way to punish Intel. Here are some options:
1. Send them some nasty letters and emails. Even better: be polite but detailed and specific in explaining exactly how they went wrong and why you will no longer buy from them nor allow your company to buy from them.
2. Buy AMD chips instead. Yes, of course, AMD chips have the same thing in them-- but that is still money that Intel won't get from you
I hate the CIA (Score:2)
The CIA thinks it gets to have it's hands into everyone's computer.
They don't.
Good reason to buy AMD (Score:1)
Forget Intel chips, use AMD
Re: (Score:2)
I've got bad news for ya, matey...
I'm shocked (Score:2)
Somebody bring me my fainting couch. Security through obscurity never works.
The other side of the chip... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
is there any way to root it and use it ourselves?
Yes.
Why do you think a patch is necessary?
Of what nature are those "bugs"? (Score:2)
The kind where the user can take control of his machine against the wishes of its maker? Yeah, that's a nasty one, fix that immediately!