Intel: We've Found Severe Bugs in Secretive Management Engine, Affecting Millions (zdnet.com) 74

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Liam Tung, writing for ZDNet: Thanks to an investigation by third-party researchers into Intel's hidden firmware in certain chips, Intel decided to audit its firmware and on Monday confirmed it had found 11 severe bugs that affect millions of computers and servers. The flaws affect Management Engine (ME), Trusted Execution Engine (TXE), and Server Platform Services (SPS). Intel discovered the bugs after Maxim Goryachy and Mark Ermolov from security firm Positive Technologies found a critical vulnerability in the ME firmware that Intel now says would allow an attacker with local access to execute arbitrary code. The researchers in August published details about a secret avenue that the US government can use to disable ME, which is not available to the public. Intel ME has been a source of concern for security-minded users, in part because only Intel can inspect the firmware, yet many researchers suspected the powerful subsystem had bugs that were ripe for abuse by attackers.

  • Further proof (Score:3)

    by WoodstockJeff ( 568111 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @10:28AM (#55594831) Homepage

    of how well "security by obscurity" works.

      Given the length of time it has been in place combined with the complete lack of any open exploits until very recently I'd say so far the answer to that question is "incredibly well" clearly out performing most other forms of security.

  • Are we just to assume that they're effectively obsolete and have to purchase new "patchable ME" CPUs that are probably just putting a newer, more secure back door in?

  • Going out on a limb here.... (Score:3)

    by Luthair ( 847766 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @10:33AM (#55594897)

    Going out on a limb here.... while Intel claims the problems affect the 6th, 7th, and 8th gen processors, I bet they probably didn't bother testing or auditing earlier systems. Hasn't ME been around much longer than that?

    Really, this ought to be factory disabled by OEMs and only shipped enabled to large corporate customers.

    • Does the Core 2 Duo series have any of this bullshit?

      Yes ME has been around for 10 years or more. I would not be surprised that the older ones have the same issues or very similar ones. Unfortunately I work for a large university that purchased all of our systems with vPro enabled so no help here.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Unfortunately you can't disable the ME. It's needed for the CPU to start up from cold. It manages the cold boot process. The best you can do is disable it after the initial boot up, but you have to trust that setting the disable flag really did what it claims to.

      You can also erase all the firmware modules not related to the early boot process, but again you have to trust that the ME is lying when it says they are gone.

  • As can be nicely seen, not only do back-doors allow people in that you do not really want to let in (Intel, the NSA), they often have serious flaws that let everybody else into your machines as well. The only sane and secure design is not to have any back-doors in the first place.

    Since Intel now has a ton of egg on their faces after their announcement, I expect we have a really, really serious problem now as long as the ME stays active in any significant number of computers. Otherwise they would just have t

  • Let me guess... (Score:3)

    by jonr ( 1130 ) on Tuesday November 21, 2017 @10:37AM (#55594945) Homepage Journal

    ...and very difficult to patch?

  • local only though... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I do not like the ME, but at least this is local acess exploit only:

    would allow an attacker with local access to execute arbitrary code.

    To be fair, a local attacker can pretty much always gain access to your system, ME or no ME. A simple HW keylogger is ample and most people would never notice.

    So you HAVE to keep your hardware secure if you want the data ot be secure. That is still true with the ME. I will be much more worried if there is a remote exploit.

  • Have other chipmakers clearly and unambiguously said their chips do not have a back door mechanism?

    More importantly has there been any independent verification of chips from others? Intel has been doing it for years. Employees, senior developers and managers routinely leave one chip company and join other chip companies. This idea must have metastasized by now and the dispersed cells must have established new locations to grow.

    Are you really going to trust any statement from the management of Samsung, of

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by iCEBaLM ( 34905 )

      AMD has started adding what they call the PSP to their zen core chips. It's apparently an ARM trustzone system. Lots of AMD customers have been asking AMD for a way to disable it since Ryzen launched.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by e r ( 2847683 )
      They ALL have back doors similar to Intel's, though they're called other names [wikipedia.org].

      But this doesn't mean there's no way to punish Intel. Here are some options:

      1. Send them some nasty letters and emails. Even better: be polite but detailed and specific in explaining exactly how they went wrong and why you will no longer buy from them nor allow your company to buy from them.

      2. Buy AMD chips instead. Yes, of course, AMD chips have the same thing in them-- but that is still money that Intel won't get from you

  • The CIA thinks it gets to have it's hands into everyone's computer.

    They don't.

  • Forget Intel chips, use AMD

  • Somebody bring me my fainting couch. Security through obscurity never works.

  • OK. It's there and it's not going to just disappear, sooooo, is there any way to root it and use it ourselves? Who wouldn't want to turn a dual-core into a tri-core (or even just a dual and 1/2 core)?

  • The kind where the user can take control of his machine against the wishes of its maker? Yeah, that's a nasty one, fix that immediately!

