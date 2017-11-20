Why Hackers Reuse Malware (helpnetsecurity.com) 12
Orome1 shares a report from Help Net Security: Software developers love to reuse code wherever possible, and hackers are no exception. While we often think of different malware strains as separate entities, the reality is that most new malware recycles large chunks of source code from existing malware with some changes and additions (possibly taken from other publicly released vulnerabilities and tools). This approach makes sense. Why reinvent the wheel when another author already created a working solution? While code reuse in malware can make signature-based detection methods more effective in certain cases, more often than not it frees up time for attackers to do additional work on detection avoidance and attack efficacy -- which can create a more dangerous final product.
There are multiple reasons why hackers reuse code when developing their own malware. First, it saves time. By copying code wherever possible, malware authors have more time to focus on other areas, like detection avoidance and attribution masking. In some cases, there may be only one way to successfully accomplish a task, such as exploiting a vulnerability. In these instances, code reuse is a no-brainer. Hacker also tend to reuse effective tactics such as social engineering, malicious macros and spear phishing whenever possible simply because they have a high rate of success.
Probably because if they were to rewrite whatever blocks of code they needed, they would end up with the same things; file system explorer routine; file scanner, encryptor/decryptor, anti-virus detectors, user-name scanners, event handlers for file system operations.By the time an optimizing compiler is finished, it might just end up the same code anyway. Why waste time?
https://www.newscientist.com/a... [newscientist.com]
Some malware authors even post their projects in public: https://github.com/microsoft [github.com]
Apparently anybody can submit issues, pull requests, and so on to ensure the world gets the benefit of high quality malware with all the goodness of open source.
That, or at least, makes it possible to say, "This code came from organization X because we found bits code that we know at some point came from said X."
This should probably be a no-brainer, but it is not usually part of the general discourse.
