Spam Is Back

Jon Christian, writing for The Outline: For a while, spam -- unsolicited bulk messages sent for commercial or fraudulent purposes -- seemed to be fading away. The 2003 CAN-SPAM Act mandated unsubscribe links in email marketing campaigns and criminalized attempts to hide the sender's identity, while sophisticated filters on what were then cutting-edge email providers like Gmail buried unwanted messages in out-of-sight spam folders. In 2004, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told a crowd at the World Economic Forum that "two years from now, spam will be solved." In 2011, cybersecurity reporter Brian Krebs noted that increasingly tech savvy law enforcement efforts were shutting down major spam operators -- including SpamIt.com, alleged to be a major hub in a Russian digital criminal organization that was responsible for an estimated fifth of the world's spam. These efforts meant that the proportion of all emails that are spam has slowly fallen to a low of about 50 percent in recent years, according to Symantec research. But it's 2017, and spam has clawed itself back from the grave. It shows up on social media and dating sites as bots hoping to lure you into downloading malware or clicking an affiliate link. It creeps onto your phone as text messages and robocalls that ring you five times a day about luxury cruises and fictitious tax bills. Networks associated with the buzzy new cryptocurrency system Ethereum have been plagued with spam. Facebook recently fought a six-month battle against a spam operation that was administering fake accounts in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and other countries. Last year, a Chicago resident sued the Trump campaign for allegedly sending unsolicited text message spam; this past November, ZDNet reported that voters were being inundated with political text messages they never signed up for. Apps can be horrid spam vectors, too. Repeated mass data breaches that include contact information, such as the Yahoo breach in which 3 billion user accounts were exposed, surely haven't helped. Meanwhile, you, me, and everyone we know is being plagued by robocalls.
When I answer my phone (Score:1)
And it's a spam caller, I set the phone down and wait for the call to end. Make those guys use some of their resources.
Re: (Score:2)
And it's a spam caller, I set the phone down and wait for the call to end. Make those guys use some of their resources.
I receive more and more calls that are voice-recognition bots. They ask questions, and are programmed to respond to the replies. If I go "off script" and start asking questions or giving nonsensical replies, they will loop a few times and hang up. They will also loop and then hang up if I just stop replying.
If your caller is one of these bots, then they aren't using any human time. If you want to cost them, you need to give a few "right" answers so you can be transferred to a human.
"Scam Likely" calling.... (Score:3)
Does anyone else get these a lot on their cell? It seems as if Mr. Likely calls me daily. I wish I could just block him but he changes number frequently.
Oh? (Score:2)
I never knew it decreased. When I check, I see that I still get tons, but my spam filters keep it at bay for the most part. If anything, the new kind (random phone calls on my cell/mobile everyday) is even worse than the old kind.
Pay me to read it. (Score:2)
We need a micropayment system where all messages contain some payment. I then set my email reader to only preserve messages that contain at least 10 cents. My friends can pony up that money if they want me to read something.
And do not post the "why your email solution won't work" check list. That is perfect being the enemy of good.
A modest proposal (Score:2)
Retrain DEA agents to go after spammers.
Junk mail is worse than any e-spam... (Score:2)
Junk paper mail -- the local grocery stores all sending out circulars to "current resident" telling me how much ham costs -- is a worse plague than anything electronic. There are no laws against it (since the USPS gets cash from the spammers), there's no way to filter it (since it's physical), you're required to constantly check it (or else the box gets full and USPS gets butthurt), and you can't stop using that communication channel (since the government uses it, and if you don't get their shit then they g
Spam never went away (Score:2)
Filtering cannot solve the spam problem, as it only creates a race to the bottom of the signal:noise ratio. Spammers keep working on ways to get around filters by changing how they craft their messages; eventually making it so that more emails that should pass are not - at which point people start to
