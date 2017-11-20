Spam Is Back (theoutline.com) 67
Jon Christian, writing for The Outline: For a while, spam -- unsolicited bulk messages sent for commercial or fraudulent purposes -- seemed to be fading away. The 2003 CAN-SPAM Act mandated unsubscribe links in email marketing campaigns and criminalized attempts to hide the sender's identity, while sophisticated filters on what were then cutting-edge email providers like Gmail buried unwanted messages in out-of-sight spam folders. In 2004, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told a crowd at the World Economic Forum that "two years from now, spam will be solved." In 2011, cybersecurity reporter Brian Krebs noted that increasingly tech savvy law enforcement efforts were shutting down major spam operators -- including SpamIt.com, alleged to be a major hub in a Russian digital criminal organization that was responsible for an estimated fifth of the world's spam. These efforts meant that the proportion of all emails that are spam has slowly fallen to a low of about 50 percent in recent years, according to Symantec research.
But it's 2017, and spam has clawed itself back from the grave. It shows up on social media and dating sites as bots hoping to lure you into downloading malware or clicking an affiliate link. It creeps onto your phone as text messages and robocalls that ring you five times a day about luxury cruises and fictitious tax bills. Networks associated with the buzzy new cryptocurrency system Ethereum have been plagued with spam. Facebook recently fought a six-month battle against a spam operation that was administering fake accounts in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and other countries. Last year, a Chicago resident sued the Trump campaign for allegedly sending unsolicited text message spam; this past November, ZDNet reported that voters were being inundated with political text messages they never signed up for. Apps can be horrid spam vectors, too. Repeated mass data breaches that include contact information, such as the Yahoo breach in which 3 billion user accounts were exposed, surely haven't helped. Meanwhile, you, me, and everyone we know is being plagued by robocalls.
Gmail apparently doesn't distinguish between a.b@gmail.com and ab@gmail.com
Now I get many emails that are similar to mine, but different names....so if mine was JPDough@gmail.com, I get emails to J.PDough@gmail.com, JP.Dough@gmail.com, JPD.ough@gmail.com with the correspondence referencing John, Jason, Jerry, etc.
Invariable is it is some legal, medical, or insurance thing that requires my signature...so click this link.
Bill G is a very generous man. He's going to pay me $.25 every time I forward the email I just got from him.
And it's a spam caller, I set the phone down and wait for the call to end. Make those guys use some of their resources.
And it's a spam caller, I set the phone down and wait for the call to end. Make those guys use some of their resources.
I receive more and more calls that are voice-recognition bots. They ask questions, and are programmed to respond to the replies. If I go "off script" and start asking questions or giving nonsensical replies, they will loop a few times and hang up. They will also loop and then hang up if I just stop replying.
If your caller is one of these bots, then they aren't using any human time. If you want to cost them, you need to give a few "right" answers so you can be transferred to a human.
These bots are clearly the future of robo-calls. They will get more sophisticated, and it will get harder and harder to tell that you aren't talking to a human. The obvious countermeasure is to have your own bot answer your phone and screen your calls before passing them on to you.
The obvious countermeasure is to have your own bot answer your phone
That's what I do. If I don't recognize the number, I'll let the answering machine take the call.
One interesting tid-bit, is they seem to like to match my area code, and the first 3 digits of my number when calling,
I have noticed this quite a bit as well. My default assumption now when I see my area code and the first 3 digits of number on CallerID is that it's a spam call, and I don't answer. The call-number spoofing problem has gotten out of hand.
I have a personal database of spam callers and when such a number calls, I just pretend the phone rings but it doesn't. After a while, they are sent to a spammer voicemail box that sounds just like my real one. I review this voicemail box once in a while just in case since I also send anonymous caller there.
I have a special number that I only give to people I know that have anonymous showing up as their callerID. They need to enter a special code on top of this to join me.
I don't answer when I don't recogni
"Scam Likely" calling.... (Score:3)
Does anyone else get these a lot on their cell? It seems as if Mr. Likely calls me daily. I wish I could just block him but he changes number frequently.
I believe that's a feature of the T-Mobile network. I don't know how it works, but I like it!
I never knew it decreased. When I check, I see that I still get tons, but my spam filters keep it at bay for the most part. If anything, the new kind (random phone calls on my cell/mobile everyday) is even worse than the old kind.
That's why one has throwaway addresses, be it foo+bar@gmail.com, or aliases on your own domain, so you can pinpoint which group of schlubs decided to break their pinky promise of not spamming, as well as to just delete the alias or filter it to /dev/null. Some places, I just use mailinator.
/dev/null. Some places, I just use mailinator.
You just have to assume that if you give your phone or E-mail address out, it will be hawked to third parties and spammed to Hell and gone.
Pay me to read it. (Score:2)
We need a micropayment system where all messages contain some payment. I then set my email reader to only preserve messages that contain at least 10 cents. My friends can pony up that money if they want me to read something.
And do not post the "why your email solution won't work" check list. That is perfect being the enemy of good.
Get Google to implement it with Google Pay, and integrate it into Gmail. Other email services could opt-in using secure payment tokens in email headers.
The micropayments should roughly balance... just not for spammers.
Emails which don't include a micropayment can continue to be spam-filtered as usual.
>And do not post the "why your email solution won't work" check list.
So you already know your solution won't work, you've been told many times, and yet you still propose the same, unworkable solution.
Why?
Great idea! You first. Set up a server and start by paying other people to read your E-Mail.
I'll wait.
A modest proposal (Score:2)
Retrain DEA agents to go after spammers.
Alcoholic, but nice try.
:p
Well well well well! Creimer! You made a somewhat on-topic post *and* managed to write well!
That wasn't so hard, now was it?
Junk mail is worse than any e-spam... (Score:2)
Junk paper mail -- the local grocery stores all sending out circulars to "current resident" telling me how much ham costs -- is a worse plague than anything electronic. There are no laws against it (since the USPS gets cash from the spammers), there's no way to filter it (since it's physical), you're required to constantly check it (or else the box gets full and USPS gets butthurt), and you can't stop using that communication channel (since the government uses it, and if you don't get their shit then they g
Spam never went away (Score:2)
Filtering cannot solve the spam problem, as it only creates a race to the bottom of the signal:noise ratio. Spammers keep working on ways to get around filters by changing how they craft their messages; eventually making it so that more emails that should pass are not - at which point people start to
The only thing that works is to approach spam as the economic problem that it is. We need to stop pretending that spammers send out spam to piss people off; that is one of the dumbest lies on the internet. Spammers send out spam to make money. If you don't want spam, you need to do something to prevent spammers from getting paid. Cut off their cash flow and they go on to doing other things with their botnets instead.
Or find way to employ the people who create spam such that the creation of said spam is less economically tenable. The idea of targeting them economically is a great idea but instead of doing so in a way which will leave them poorer why not try to employ their creativity in ways which benefit everyone?
It might be harder but it would seem like a better choice for long term stability. Set a trend which demonstrates how spam creation doesn't lead to the fulfillment desired and you've now cut off air to the nex
The only thing that works is to approach spam as the economic problem that it is. We need to stop pretending that spammers send out spam to piss people off; that is one of the dumbest lies on the internet. Spammers send out spam to make money. If you don't want spam, you need to do something to prevent spammers from getting paid. Cut off their cash flow and they go on to doing other things with their botnets instead.
Or find way to employ the people who create spam such that the creation of said spam is less economically tenable. The idea of targeting them economically is a great idea but instead of doing so in a way which will leave them poorer why not try to employ their creativity in ways which benefit everyone?
That is a noble idea but it requires knowing who the spammers are and getting through to them on some sort of personal level. If you make it so that they cannot pay their bills by creating and sending spam, wouldn't you accomplish a similar end? I don't seek to harm the spammers though I do acknowledge that some of them are pretty awful people [krebsonsecurity.com], who I probably don't want to associate too closely with.
Perhaps if we could incentivize more beneficial applications of their talents, then we could get there
Indeed, my suggest relies heavily on some assumptions that may not bear out after further examination. Such as the spam isn't being conducted by a state actor for propaganda or other nefarious reasons. Which certainly exists and presents an entire different category of problems to handle.
It seems like the first step to any solution would be to see who exactly is doing it.
Private Numbers (Score:1)
Never received robocalls (Score:2)
I get spam. No idea if it is more or less than what it used to be. But no robocalls since ever. I believe that has to do with how things work in Europe (Belgium in my case)
It is forbidden to sell customer data. You can also only send commercial information if you are a customer of a company. The law is a bit vague about when you stop being a customer. e.g. if you bought a car, when will they stop sending stuff without you asking them to stop it, is not really predefined. Just asking to stop will be honored
Spam "is back"? (Score:2)
It never left... at least, if my email is at all representative.
Really the only thing CAN-SPAM changed is that, now, the spam I get mostly contains "unsubscribe" links which take you to a non-functional web form (on those rare occasions I even bother to check).
Spam advertising (Score:2)
Progressive orgs are pretty bad about this (Score:3)
I was signed up to Change.org's mailing list at one point. They would send out email alerts with links to petitions, sometimes from other progressive orgs. When you signed those petitions, you were automatically added to those other org's mailing lists.
After about a week of this, something like 30% of my email was petition requests.
I understand that getting the message out and making people aware of certain issues is important, but that just completely turned me off and I am no longer subscribed to ANY of those orgs.
I also realize that these particular emails are not *technically* spam, since they do notify you in the fine print at the bottom of the petition, but my point is that these types of emails have become the new "spam" for me. Gmail filters the "normal" spam for me. I never see it, but these chain-mailing-list progressive orgs have got to stop. "Hey, thanks for signing that petition! As a reward, here's another progressive mailing list subscription for a cause you don't really care that much abut!" The one GOOD thing about these is at least they obey unsub requests.
Is this an article telling me that spam exists? (Score:2)
...As if I didn't already know.
Robocalls (Score:2)
About the only spam that bothers me is the robocalls. They are getting pretty bad. It ranges from 1-5 calls a day now. Very obnoxious. Do-not-call does seem to help, but the idiots who implemented that, it's expires after like what 6 months or a year, I dunno, but as soon as it expires, the calls skyrocket like the same day.
What I'd really like to have on my smartphone is a whitelist for callers. I'm just done with these idiots. Not in my contact list: shunt to voicemail and pretend it never happened.