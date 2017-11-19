In Defense of Project Management For Software Teams (techbeacon.com) 15
mikeatTB writes: Many Slashdotters weighed in on Steven A. Lowe's post, "Is Project Management Killing Good Products, Teams and Software?", where he slammed project management and called for product-centrism. Many commenters pushed back, but one PM, Yvette Schmitter, has fired back with a scathing response post, noting: "As a project manager, I'm saddened to see that project management and project managers are getting a bad rap from both ends of the spectrum. Business tends not to see the value in them, and developers tend to believe their own 'creativity' is being stymied by them. Let's set the record straight: Project management is a prized methodology for delivering on leadership's expectations.
"The success of the methodology depends on the quality of the specific project manager..." she continues. "If the project is being managed correctly by the project manager/scrum master, that euphoric state that developers want to get to can be achieved, along with the project objectives -- all within the prescribed budget and timeline. Denouncing an entire practice based on what appears to be a limited, misaligned application of the correct methodology does not make all of project management and all project managers bad."
How do Slashdot readers feel about project management for software teams?
"The success of the methodology depends on the quality of the specific project manager..." she continues. "If the project is being managed correctly by the project manager/scrum master, that euphoric state that developers want to get to can be achieved, along with the project objectives -- all within the prescribed budget and timeline. Denouncing an entire practice based on what appears to be a limited, misaligned application of the correct methodology does not make all of project management and all project managers bad."
How do Slashdot readers feel about project management for software teams?
Bad product manager / bad product (Score:2)
I've seen a bad project manager deliver bad products.
I've seen the other end of the spectrum where the PM worked with the devs, and was an all round good project manager.
Strangely, when a team works together, yo get a better result. When the PM is a dictator, you get an entirely different result.
The worst is when there is no project management. Things never get done, or you later find out that 6Month late project was because a new hire decided to swap X out for a
Actually I take it back. The worst is when t
Re: (Score:2)
Grr: "because a new hire decided to swap X out for a "
... inappropriate tech
Re: (Score:2)
What I find funny, as a developer, is the idea that "developers tend to believe their own 'creativity' is being stymied by [project managers]."
Every time you look at code and have a visceral NIH (Not Invented Here [Syndrome]) response, that is your own creativity crashing up against the author of the code's creativity.
When you see good clean code and don't have any NIH response, that implies that the author resisted the urge to be creative, or simply isn't a creative person.
Not every task actually benefits
Re: (Score:2)
A competent PM with good people and management skills is worth their weight in gold. A bad PM is like a boat anchor dragging the project down.
In my experience (Score:1)
The primary function of project managers is to give higher management a feeling of control over things they don't understand. Maybe there are some unicorn PMs out there who actually serve to make communication more efficient, but in every place I've worked they're as useless as tits on a boar.
One PM at my current company spends 15-20 minutes of every meeting going over the color scheme of tasks in his kanboard webapp to make sure everything is properly classified. You'd think someone who's supposed to be
faceid (Score:1)
Bad apples make the basket look bad (Score:2)
You know, I'm a bass player (when I get the time). Nothing even close to, say, Flea, mind you, but decent enough. Ever heard the bass player jokes? We're dumb, can't play, have no talent, you name it. Why? Because there's a lot, an awful lot, of really, really crappy ones. Why? Because of how bands start out. The guy who can play guitar well does lead, the guy who can play passable does the rhythm and the one that can barely coordinate fretting and strumming gets bass. Because you can't fuck up too much the
The big picture (Score:1)
Having a 30+ year veteran's perspective as a developer, project manager, architect, and manager, I think the single most valuable thing a project manager must bring to the team is a sense and focus on the business context and value of the project. Some projects require moon shot talent and the requisite attention to the technological disciplines each member of the team brings. But let's face the fact that sometimes you're just doing the code equivalent of digging the outhouse hole. There's nothing to be don
The real problem (Score:2)
Product (Score:2)
The first thing the project management is responsible for is the product, I suppose. Or at least they should work together (closely) with the product manager.
But what is the level you are talking about? I work in a small team (14 people), where five of us are responsible for five differentations of our software, and we have five people responsible for the more general part. These differentiations serve about 1000 users worldwide.
Our level of project management is about evolving the software either for fea
A good PM (Score:2)
A good PM protects his team from interference by management, who otherwise interrupt and change their priorities every second day. At the same time, a good PM sets priorities, and adapts them to the developing reality, for example, when some task takes longer than planned, or when requirements really do change. With a good PM, developers get to spend more time developing.
A bad PM does pretty much the opposite of all that. There are a lot of bad PMs.