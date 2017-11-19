In Defense of Project Management For Software Teams (techbeacon.com) 41
mikeatTB writes: Many Slashdotters weighed in on Steven A. Lowe's post, "Is Project Management Killing Good Products, Teams and Software?", where he slammed project management and called for product-centrism. Many commenters pushed back, but one PM, Yvette Schmitter, has fired back with a scathing response post, noting: "As a project manager, I'm saddened to see that project management and project managers are getting a bad rap from both ends of the spectrum. Business tends not to see the value in them, and developers tend to believe their own 'creativity' is being stymied by them. Let's set the record straight: Project management is a prized methodology for delivering on leadership's expectations.
"The success of the methodology depends on the quality of the specific project manager..." she continues. "If the project is being managed correctly by the project manager/scrum master, that euphoric state that developers want to get to can be achieved, along with the project objectives -- all within the prescribed budget and timeline. Denouncing an entire practice based on what appears to be a limited, misaligned application of the correct methodology does not make all of project management and all project managers bad."
How do Slashdot readers feel about project management for software teams?
Bad product manager / bad product (Score:3)
I've seen a bad project manager deliver bad products.
I've seen the other end of the spectrum where the PM worked with the devs, and was an all round good project manager.
Strangely, when a team works together, yo get a better result. When the PM is a dictator, you get an entirely different result.
The worst is when there is no project management. Things never get done, or you later find out that 6Month late project was because a new hire decided to swap X out for a
Actually I take it back. The worst is when the Shouty boss decides that shouting is project managing. Then the devs will deliver a mish-mash of shite built on a foundation of bitterness
YMMV
Grr: "because a new hire decided to swap X out for a "
... inappropriate tech
What I find funny, as a developer, is the idea that "developers tend to believe their own 'creativity' is being stymied by [project managers]."
Every time you look at code and have a visceral NIH (Not Invented Here [Syndrome]) response, that is your own creativity crashing up against the author of the code's creativity.
When you see good clean code and don't have any NIH response, that implies that the author resisted the urge to be creative, or simply isn't a creative person.
Not every task actually benefits
Define "the simplest and most straight forward way to do it". That isn't the same for everyone. Some people like functional programming and streams of lambdas. Some of us find that style utterly unmaintainable. Even in your statement: "in order to improve code density"- code density doesn't mean its better and past a certain amount its actually undesirable. Dense code is harder to read, and more difficult to maintain without subtle breaks.
>Outside of that, why WOULDN'T you write a section of code the simplest and most straightforward way possible?
Because finding that way can take years of research. This is noble work if you can get it.
A competent PM with good people and management skills is worth their weight in gold. A bad PM is like a boat anchor dragging the project down.
I came here to write exactly this. I've been a salaried team member, technical leader, team leader and contractor. I've worked with good PMs, bad PMs and no PM.
A good PM works to make the project run smoothly, working with the team to identify and mitigate risks, schedule appropriately and communicate effectively to higher levels of management. With a good technical lead, team lead and PM (one person may fill more than one of those roles) many issues tend to get identified early and resolved or mitigated.
A
Sun used $ in sucessful projects as a criteria (Score:2)
Our project manangers varied from "everybody wants onto her team" to "was peremptorally released from the project and company".
We kept the first kind, and could tell them from the second by looking at the dollar value of projects that suceeded. If the PM earned us $12.00 in a year, they were clearly doing something wrong (;-))
In my experience (Score:1)
The primary function of project managers is to give higher management a feeling of control over things they don't understand. Maybe there are some unicorn PMs out there who actually serve to make communication more efficient, but in every place I've worked they're as useless as tits on a boar.
One PM at my current company spends 15-20 minutes of every meeting going over the color scheme of tasks in his kanboard webapp to make sure everything is properly classified. You'd think someone who's supposed to be
The PM is where the disconnect happens, but in a bad environment that's what the upper managers want.
The simple test: Your schedule is blown. Everybody can see that critical path is longer than the remaining schedule. Does the PM go to management and marketing to start managing the late delivery and/or missing features that's GOING TO HAPPEN or do they start cracking whips and blathering about '110%', expecting someone to pull a solution out of their ass?
I think the PM role should be on the project tec
There do exist good PMs, very good at letting people do what they need to do, but also reminding about priorities. They also get a good sense of how the team may underestimate or overestimate themselves, and can know without being overly nagging when things are going wrong and to chase help. They also can be extraordinarily helpful at managing external dependencies and logistics. Good PMs seem never to have to ask anything and yet still know your answer. Having such a quality PM is a real thing and can
I'm not a software developer, but .... (Score:2)
I think your experience mimics mine pretty closely, working in the networking, hardware and support side of I.T.
The problem I've always encountered with project managers is they waste inordinate amounts of time and effort on systems to provide reporting or status update capabilities to their superiors. And yet, those higher-ups spend less time actually looking at the data collected than the whole team spent documenting it according to the required procedures.
Especially when we have a real fire to put out, s
Bad apples make the basket look bad (Score:2)
You know, I'm a bass player (when I get the time). Nothing even close to, say, Flea, mind you, but decent enough. Ever heard the bass player jokes? We're dumb, can't play, have no talent, you name it. Why? Because there's a lot, an awful lot, of really, really crappy ones. Why? Because of how bands start out. The guy who can play guitar well does lead, the guy who can play passable does the rhythm and the one that can barely coordinate fretting and strumming gets bass. Because you can't fuck up too much the
The big picture (Score:1)
Having a 30+ year veteran's perspective as a developer, project manager, architect, and manager, I think the single most valuable thing a project manager must bring to the team is a sense and focus on the business context and value of the project. Some projects require moon shot talent and the requisite attention to the technological disciplines each member of the team brings. But let's face the fact that sometimes you're just doing the code equivalent of digging the outhouse hole. There's nothing to be don
The real problem (Score:2)
If developers are that "good" they are typically kept in development to ensure continuing product quality. Promotion to management is usually driven more by articulate ambition than any particular technical skill, stimulated by the pay and perks which are mostly a relic of the unskilled labor era, especially for lower levels of management.
Product (Score:2)
The first thing the project management is responsible for is the product, I suppose. Or at least they should work together (closely) with the product manager.
But what is the level you are talking about? I work in a small team (14 people), where five of us are responsible for five differentations of our software, and we have five people responsible for the more general part. These differentiations serve about 1000 users worldwide.
Our level of project management is about evolving the software either for fea
The first thing the project management is responsible for is the product, I suppose. Or at least they should work together (closely) with the product manager.
I take exception to this statement - a project manager is not responsible for the product, a project manager is responsible for the process used to develop the product.
Bad project managers think they're responsible for the product and will try to steer the product to meet their goals (ie delivery on time with the initially set costs and resources) while bumping the needs of product management and the customers.
A good PM (Score:2)
A good PM protects his team from interference by management, who otherwise interrupt and change their priorities every second day. At the same time, a good PM sets priorities, and adapts them to the developing reality, for example, when some task takes longer than planned, or when requirements really do change. With a good PM, developers get to spend more time developing.
A bad PM does pretty much the opposite of all that. There are a lot of bad PMs.
What you're describing is what I would consider a good first line manager/team leader - not a project manager.
Stupid circular reasoning. (Score:2)
"If the project is being managed correctly by the project manager/scrum master, that euphoric state that developers want to get to can be achieved, along with the project objectives -- all within the prescribed budget and timeline.
This qualifier If the project is being managed correctly is the reason why I slam all the evangelists of agile method or extreme programming or software project management... This give such a huge escape hatch rest of the assertion has zero value. Let us take a look at examples.
If the country is run correctly using proper communistic philosophy there will peace prosperity for all the citizens. No it is not some rhetorical statement I dredged up. I am from India and so many so called intellectuals in India
My experience (Score:2)
I've worked in a team that had a customer, a product owner, a product manager, a project manager, a scrum master, a senior developer, a junior developer, and a tester. I still have no idea why the company wanted to double up on management. The problems had started from the beginning. The product manager spent little to no time obtaining requirements from the customer, they allowed the customer to outsource the designs and then failed to engage them when it came to determining how the designs worked (i.e., t
Project managers are unnecessary (Score:1)
Project managers are unnecessary. Tech teams and business teams should be communicating directly. No need for a middle-man who costs money. Project managers will not understand either the technology nor the business as well as the other two groups. Projects need to be tracked but that can be done by the business and tech teams together with the right tools. Middle managers are a burden on an organization and project managers are just that.
It's a lot like design (Score:2)
Project management is a lot like design: if it's good, it can help a lot; if it's bad, it can hurt a lot. And you can succeed without it, but there's likely to be a lot of random flailing during the process.
I've worked with good, bad, and indifferent managers. One of the best managers I ever worked with was not-at-all technical, but knew people, and knew how to communicate and motivate, and how to remain flexible. The guy single-handedly changed my entire opinion of and attitude towards project management.
Author is NOT a Project Manager? (Score:3)
Yvette Schmitter is fast becoming the woman that savvy females nationwide are turning to for business advice, lessons in leadership and the secrets of bringing balance to dating and relationships. Yvette has made it her passion and goal to redefine what it truly means to “BE YOUR OWN BOSS.” As a successful entrepreneur and former management consultant, she has made a name for herself at Deloitte as well as Cap Gemini Ernst & Young. In the business world Yvette has focused her talents on the health care industry, specifically on the issues impacting minorities, especially women of color. Ms. Schmitter has adapted her acclaimed approach to the skills of management and leadership into a foolproof plan for all aspects of a person’s life. She is currently in the process of writing her first book detailing her journey and discovery in becoming a real life “BOSS LADY.”
The New Jersey Assembly recognized her commitment to public service and named her Outstanding Young Woman Leader. While working toward her Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering at Tufts University, she was voted “Leader of the Future” by her senior classmates. In graduate school, the President of New York University awarded her the “President’s Award” in recognition of her continued commitment to public service at the university; during convocation, Dean Robert Berne bestowed upon her the “Dean’s Award” for outstanding leadership.
While working as a senior consultant at Cap Gemini Ernst and Young, Yvette partnered with MAC Cosmetics and a local beauty parlor, Chez George to create a very special event to empower local battered women. The event, “New Year, New Do and a New You”, allowed the women to receive new hair styles and professionally done makeovers conducted by the MAC Cosmetics make-up artists. This combination of outreach and inspiration is exactly the kind of forward giving momentum that Yvette has dedicated her life’s work to
She is also a writer and regular contributor and commentator to nationally acclaimed websites and television networks such as BETTER TV.
She lives in New York City with a very special boy named Chance.
There is no mention of project management anywhere on that website.
Another source dated February 2015 says she is "Network Services Program Manager Government Programs at Emblem Health" [dapulse.com], which laid off hundreds of IT workers when it outsourced to Cognizant [healthcareitnews.com] in April 2016.