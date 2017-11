Tech Companies Try Apprenticeships To Fill The Tech Skills Gap

Slashdot reader jonyen writes: jonyen shared this article by IBM's Vice President of Talent:IBM says their apprentices "are on their way to becoming software developers in our Cloud business and mainframe administrators for technologies like Blockchain, and we will add new apprenticeships in data analytics and cybersecurity as we replicate the program across the U.S.""Ninety-one percent of apprentices in the U.S. find employment after completing their program, and their average starting wage is above $60,000."