Windows 8 and Later Fail To Properly Apply ASLR

An anonymous reader writes: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and subsequent Windows 10 variations fail to properly apply ASLR, rendering this crucial Windows security feature useless. The bug appeared when Microsoft changed a registry value in Windows 8 and occurs only in certain ASLR configuration modes. Basically, if users have enabled system-wide ASLR protection turned on, a bug in ASLR's implementation on Windows 8 and later will not generate enough entropy (random data) to start application binaries in random memory locations. For ASLR to work properly, users must configure it to work in a system-wide bottom-up mode. An official patch from Microsoft is not available yet, but a registry hack can be applied to make sure ASLR starts in the correct mode.
The bug was discovered by CERT vulnerability analyst Will Dormann while investigating a 17-years-old bug in the Microsoft Office equation editor, to which Microsoft appears to have lost the source code and needed to patch it manually.
I'm amazed it took this long to notice (Score:3)
Maybe because I'm doing some Windows (7) code development and debug right now, but I would have thought that not having random code locations would have been noticed by application developers as they debugged their code - especially when you're creating threads, looking at the address of the thread start *should* be different each time the application starts, but if it's the same all the time that's an indication that ASLR isn't working.
Shouldn't this be part of a verification process for a new kernel release? I'm not trying to knock Microsoft here as this is a somewhat esoteric bug, but I would think that the security implications would drive the requirement for verifying that the code resides in a different location on each startup.
Re:I'm amazed it took this long to notice (Score:4, Interesting)
Maybe they did notice. Maybe somebody told them that ASLR was making things hard for certain agencies, domestic or foreign. Maybe somebody told them to tell everyone the address space was randomized when in fact it was not.
Re: (Score:2)
Interesting...
Debug (Score:2)
You wouldn't notice it while debugging because the integrated debugger keeps track of where the code is running. The only way to see ASLR in action is to run the standalone binary without symbols, THEN aim the debugger at it. The function addresses *should* then be different for every run.
Re: (Score:2)
I dunno about that. I'm working on Eclipse Kepler for C/C++ (Build id: 20140224-0627) and I just checked the addresses of different threads over multiple restarts and they are at different addresses.
Re: (Score:2)
Entropy (Score:3)
Yeah, what I gleaned from the article is they re-initialize the entropy pool for the address space randomizer in some predictable way. So the addresses might be different every time, but in a predictable manner.
Re: (Score:1)
I dunno about that. I'm working on Eclipse Kepler for C/C++ (Build id: 20140224-0627) and I just checked the addresses of different threads over multiple restarts and they are at different addresses.
Do you know the difference between pseudo random and different? Your response implies no.
Re: (Score:2)
Golly. You shure use dem big words. You a perfesser?
Mebbe you kin splain how's a dummy like can tell the difrence?
Re: (Score:2)
Wait, Microsoft LOST part of Office's source?! (Score:1)
That explains why they never add new features and just bolt on new UI layouts.
Re: (Score:1)
Equation Editor is a 3rd party component, last released in 2000 and replaced in Office 2007, being kept for compatibility. This probably doesn't have any bearings to 'real' Office source code.
Forgot the password to Visual Source Safe again? (Score:3)
ASLR breaks critical apps (Score:2)
Here's a better article about the Office patch: https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2017/11/microsoft-patches-equation-editor-flaw-without-fixing-the-source-code/
