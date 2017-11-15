Hoverboards Recalled For Fire and Explosion Risks -- Again (cnbc.com) 4
An anonymous reader shares a report: The Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled hoverboards from several companies over concerns the devices could catch fire or explode. The series of recalls affects roughly 16,000 hoverboards from brands including iHoverspeed, Sonic Smart Wheels, Tech Drift, iLive, Go Wheels, Drone Nerds, LayZ Board and Smart Balance Wheel. All the brands of self-balancing scooters share a common problem: lithium-ion batteries that could potentially overheat and cause a fire or explode. The agency is advising owners to stop using the hoverboards immediately and return them to the appropriate company for a replacement. Consumers can visit the CPSC website for details on the recalls and how to contact companies for replacements.
Total fraud... (Score:3)
How about recalling them for false advertising? I bought one and it came with WHEELS . Not only that, After hearing all the hype, I was under the impression that riding one of these things would make me look hip and attractive to the opposite sex. So so very disappointed.
Re: (Score:2)
This being said, it's not the device itself, just crappy, cut-rate implementation and design.