Hoverboards Recalled For Fire and Explosion Risks -- Again

An anonymous reader shares a report: The Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled hoverboards from several companies over concerns the devices could catch fire or explode. The series of recalls affects roughly 16,000 hoverboards from brands including iHoverspeed, Sonic Smart Wheels, Tech Drift, iLive, Go Wheels, Drone Nerds, LayZ Board and Smart Balance Wheel. All the brands of self-balancing scooters share a common problem: lithium-ion batteries that could potentially overheat and cause a fire or explode. The agency is advising owners to stop using the hoverboards immediately and return them to the appropriate company for a replacement. Consumers can visit the CPSC website for details on the recalls and how to contact companies for replacements.
How about recalling them for false advertising? I bought one and it came with WHEELS . Not only that, After hearing all the hype, I was under the impression that riding one of these things would make me look hip and attractive to the opposite sex. So so very disappointed.
This being said, it's not the device itself, just crappy, cut-rate implementation and design.
Hoverboard is to skateboard as sideways electric bike is to pedal bike. I see folding electric bikes selling for thousands of dollars, but never sideways ones. Upside down, sure, sidecar, sure, 15' tall, sure. Sideways? No.
The original that they're copying was self-balancing, like a segway! These knockoffs just have pedals that wiggle, with a transistor attached, so you can "balance" it yourself. It is like the difference between a wheelchair, and riding a bike with no hands! No problem for kids, or after you've learned it, but it doesn't really target the people most in need of improved personal transport.
Yep; just a perpendicular skateboard!
Look, if you want to be popular because of your ride, you need to either lose 30 years or buy an airplane. And I don't mean a "light sport" deathtrap, those scare [whatever the opposite sex of piss is] away.
Lithium Ion needs a major manufacturer (Score:3)
So you're saying you would ride it with a Samsung battery installed inside of it? Lets just think back on that one..
Nothing to see here, it's not a hoverboard (Score:1)
It is just a weird, powered 2 wheel skateboard like thingy.
So that means they are NOT catching on fire?
Hoverboards show the limitations of China model (Score:2)
The China model is that you have a bunch of factories making stuff but no IP. I.e. no trademarks and no patents.
So one factory makes a hoverboard, and the others copy it because of no patents and no copyright. However some of them mess up and make something which shorts out the batteries and catches fire. The problem is that then the consumers have no idea if a given hoverboard is from one of the good companies or one of the bad ones. So consumers get wary, and most likely regulators step in and ban them.
SPSC site useless (Score:2)
The CPSC site is nearly useless. First you will see a list with pictures of six models of 'hoverboard' and some other products. Then you are invited to click 'next' to start you toward an unknown number of pages and products. I checked: there are 905 pages. Your tax dollars at work.
