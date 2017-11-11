Researchers Run Unsigned Code on Intel ME By Exploiting USB Ports (thenextweb.com) 2
Slashdot bongey writes: A pair of security researchers in Russia are claiming to have compromised the Intel Management Engine just using one of the computer's USB ports. The researchers gained access to a fully functional JTAG connection to Intel CSME via USB DCI. The claim is different from previous USB DCI JTAG examples from earlier this year. Full JTAG access to the ME would allow making permanent hidden changes to the machine.
"Getting into and hijacking the Management Engine means you can take full control of a box," reports the Register, "underneath and out of sight of whatever OS, hypervisor or antivirus is installed."
They add that "This powerful God-mode technology is barely documented," while The Next Web points out that USB ports are "a common attack vector."
