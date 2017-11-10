Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Following Equifax Breach, CEO Doesn't Know If Data Is Encrypted (techtarget.com) 38

Posted by BeauHD from the coin-toss dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechTarget: Equifax alerted the public in September 2017 to a massive data breach that exposed the personal and financial information -- including names, birthdays, credit card numbers and Social Security numbers -- of approximately 145 million customers in the United States to hackers. Following the Equifax breach, the former CEO Richard Smith and the current interim CEO Paulino do Rego Barros Jr. were called to testify before the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation this week for a hearing titled "Protecting Consumers in the Era of Major Data Breaches." During the hearing, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) questioned Smith and Barros about Equifax's use of -- or lack of -- encryption for customer data at rest. Smith confirmed that the company was not encrypting data at the time of the Equifax breach, and Gardner questioned whether or not that was intentional. "Was the fact that [customer] data remained unencrypted at rest the result of an oversight, or was that a decision that was made to manage that data unencrypted at rest?" Gardner asked Smith. Smith pointed out that encryption at rest is just one method of security, but eventually confirmed that a decision was made to leave customer data unencrypted at rest. "So, a decision was made to leave it unencrypted at rest?" Gardner pushed. "Correct," Smith responded.

Gardner moved on to Barros and asked whether he has implemented encryption for data at rest since he took over the position on Sept. 26. Barros began to answer by saying that Equifax has done a "top-down review" of its security, but Gardner interrupted, saying it was a yes or no question. Barros stumbled again and said it was being reviewed as part of the response process and Gardner pushed again. "Yes or no, does the data remain unencrypted at rest?" "I don't know at this stage," Barros responded. "Senator, if I may. It's my understanding that the entire environment [in] which this criminal attack occurred is much different; it's a more modern environment with multiple layers of security that did not exist before. Encryption is only one of those layers of security," Smith said.

  • Big Sister Corporation collecting information on you is just as invasive, just as evil, as Big Brother Government.

  • CEO? (Score:3)

    by Brett Buck ( 811747 ) on Friday November 10, 2017 @05:06PM (#55528415)

    Why the heck would anyone expect a CEO to know the details of the software implementation? It's not his job to know, nor would I expect him to know, and whatever understanding he might have is probably not to be trusted.

          Other people in the company should know, but this, come on?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      CEO: Hey guys, I'm going to go get grilled by Congress about our IT standards, anything I should know about?

      IT: ...crickets...

      CEO: Great, I'll run that by the lawyers.

      Lawyers: ...crickets...

      CEO: Great, I'm ready to testify before Congress!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by phik ( 2368654 )
      He should know this, but I also see your point. It's a real "got you" question. I'm sure the CEO knows exactly what encryption is, and roughly how it works, but may not know exactly what the difference between "encryption" and "encryption at rest" is, and didn't want to say something under oath that turned out to be wrong.

      • This is why he gets paid the big bucks! Not just anyone is capable of staying this conveniently negligent and uninformed.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by w3woody ( 44457 )
      No, but the CEO, along with the CTO, are responsible for creating the policies which drive the procedures for the company. So while he may not be expected to know the specific implementation, he should know the policies and goals for corporate security. Bouncing those policies to some "VP of Security" only means those policies will not be taken seriously.

    • Because encryption at rest of any taxpayer identification data is a federal government requirement as part of a normal contracting process. So either Equifax does something different between their government-facing systems and their public ones (possible), or they are also in noncompliance of the contractual requirement.

      In a large, security conscious organization, even one much, much larger than Equifax (like where I work, which probably has a few hundred or more Equifax sized financial operations), any sec

    • I wouldn't expect him to know it right after the breach. If this had been the first question asked right after he learned about the breach, I'd be with you.

      But we're literally MONTHS after the public learned about it. Which is usually at least DAYS after he learned about it. His CI(S)O didn't immediately and without being asked hand him that information? Fire that CI(S)O. Out of a cannon.

      He didn't ask for that information? How the FUCK did he become the head honcho of a company dealing with insanely sensiti

  • Not only are they ROT-13-ing the data, they're doing it twice for double strength security!

  • Why testify in front of Congress? (Score:3)

    by bradley13 ( 1118935 ) on Friday November 10, 2017 @05:23PM (#55528495) Homepage

    If I may, let me ask a possibly silly question: Why do these companies always have to be interviewed by some Congressional committee? What's the point? I mean, the damage is already done, nothing Congress can do to change that. If a crime has been committed, those responsible should be prosecuted. If civil damages occurred, they should be sued. What's the point of the grandstanding by Congresscritters?

    That said, a CEO who knows he is going to get publicly grilled ought to have all of his ducks in a row. There's no excuse for not knowing something as basic as "is your data encrypted".

    And on the gripping hand, depending on how something is hacked, "at rest" encryption may just be totally useless. It will protect you if someone gets a raw copy of your database, but if they have access to your application infrastructure, that infrastructure will happily decrypt the data for them, because that's what it does. Meanwhile, you will take a *huge* performance hit on a lot of database operations. Really, I have trouble imagining the small additional security being worth the cost in performance. But maybe I'm not familiar with enterprise-scale operations - anyone who is care to comment?

    • Congress' job is to write laws. Committee hearings are part of the process of determining what new laws, or changes to existing ones, are needed.

      Yes, the Equifax breach is in the past, and can't be changed. That's not the point. The point is what future changes can be made to prevent things like this in the future. Note that the hearing's title is "Protecting Consumers in the Era of Major Data Breaches" - plural breaches, with more to come in the future. Equifax is just a really good example of what ca

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dave562 ( 969951 )

      Encryption at rest happens on the storage hardware itself. It is there to protect against someone stealing physical drives out of the storage array and reading data off of them. It does not have any affect on the performance of the applications running on top of the storage array.

      What you are thinking about that causes a performance hit is database level encryption. For example, newer versions of MSSQL server (at least 2012+) will allow encryption on individual databases, tables and even specific columns

  • Software is eating the world. (Score:3)

    by w3woody ( 44457 ) on Friday November 10, 2017 @05:24PM (#55528497) Homepage
    And it's poorly written, poorly managed, poorly understood and completely under-appreciated by the C-suite until something goes pear-shaped.
  • if you have access to the server you have all the tools and information to decrypt the data so it doesn't matter if the data is encrypted or not.. they could export it decrypted from the server in plain text.. or they could copy it and decrypt it on their end once they have it.

  • Must be another Music Major, perhaps he and the CIO studied opera together.

  • I hate equifax with a passion, but their CEO is probably correct in that most of their info comes from from third party end points (like your bank, or the utilities) directly, they might be encrypting data as it passes through them, but they are only as secure as their third party endpoints and adopted software (in this case, they say it was a bug in Apache Struts that allowed someone access).

    This whole thing is one rotten contract with no oversight, just a bunch of people cashing in on private data. Multip

  • Uh, no, we're not their "customers". Used to be "product", now we're simply known as the "victims".

  • Lots of Monday morning quarterbacks in this thread. They keep putting so much money in his bank account he barely even has time to spend it. When you're the CEO you have to prioritize your time and lots of small things simply don't make the cut.

  • it's a more modern environment with multiple layers of security that did not exist before. Encryption is only one of those layers of security

    Translation: Someone told me we have security but I know nothing about how it works or what it actual is.

