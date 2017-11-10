Following Equifax Breach, CEO Doesn't Know If Data Is Encrypted (techtarget.com) 38
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TechTarget: Equifax alerted the public in September 2017 to a massive data breach that exposed the personal and financial information -- including names, birthdays, credit card numbers and Social Security numbers -- of approximately 145 million customers in the United States to hackers. Following the Equifax breach, the former CEO Richard Smith and the current interim CEO Paulino do Rego Barros Jr. were called to testify before the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation this week for a hearing titled "Protecting Consumers in the Era of Major Data Breaches." During the hearing, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) questioned Smith and Barros about Equifax's use of -- or lack of -- encryption for customer data at rest. Smith confirmed that the company was not encrypting data at the time of the Equifax breach, and Gardner questioned whether or not that was intentional. "Was the fact that [customer] data remained unencrypted at rest the result of an oversight, or was that a decision that was made to manage that data unencrypted at rest?" Gardner asked Smith. Smith pointed out that encryption at rest is just one method of security, but eventually confirmed that a decision was made to leave customer data unencrypted at rest. "So, a decision was made to leave it unencrypted at rest?" Gardner pushed. "Correct," Smith responded.
Gardner moved on to Barros and asked whether he has implemented encryption for data at rest since he took over the position on Sept. 26. Barros began to answer by saying that Equifax has done a "top-down review" of its security, but Gardner interrupted, saying it was a yes or no question. Barros stumbled again and said it was being reviewed as part of the response process and Gardner pushed again. "Yes or no, does the data remain unencrypted at rest?" "I don't know at this stage," Barros responded. "Senator, if I may. It's my understanding that the entire environment [in] which this criminal attack occurred is much different; it's a more modern environment with multiple layers of security that did not exist before. Encryption is only one of those layers of security," Smith said.
There is no way we should trust these companies (Score:2)
Big Sister Corporation collecting information on you is just as invasive, just as evil, as Big Brother Government.
CEO? (Score:3)
Why the heck would anyone expect a CEO to know the details of the software implementation? It's not his job to know, nor would I expect him to know, and whatever understanding he might have is probably not to be trusted.
Other people in the company should know, but this, come on?
CEO: Hey guys, I'm going to go get grilled by Congress about our IT standards, anything I should know about?
CEO: Great, I'll run that by the lawyers.
CEO: Great, I'm ready to testify before Congress!
This is why he gets paid the big bucks! Not just anyone is capable of staying this conveniently negligent and uninformed.
Because encryption at rest of any taxpayer identification data is a federal government requirement as part of a normal contracting process. So either Equifax does something different between their government-facing systems and their public ones (possible), or they are also in noncompliance of the contractual requirement.
In a large, security conscious organization, even one much, much larger than Equifax (like where I work, which probably has a few hundred or more Equifax sized financial operations), any sec
I wouldn't expect him to know it right after the breach. If this had been the first question asked right after he learned about the breach, I'd be with you.
But we're literally MONTHS after the public learned about it. Which is usually at least DAYS after he learned about it. His CI(S)O didn't immediately and without being asked hand him that information? Fire that CI(S)O. Out of a cannon.
He didn't ask for that information? How the FUCK did he become the head honcho of a company dealing with insanely sensiti
Super Secure Security (Score:2)
Not only are they ROT-13-ing the data, they're doing it twice for double strength security!
He doesn't have time for small details like that when they keep giving him so much money to spend. It takes literally all his time burning though that hot paycheck.
This depends on how the exploit happened. Run scp on encrypted at rest MySQL database files from the server to a remote machine to steal the data? And you've got jack shit. The whole point is to prevent different types of attacks.
A real enterprise system for encryption at rest keeps the data encrypted even while running. The way to do this is you replace/add to the file system device drivers and any request for information from the encrypted file system must be from an authorized user id and process (i.e. even root can't have it, if properly configured) and then it decrypts it on the fly after the file system is read and passes it into the authorized application, which should also be designed to encrypt the data in flight anywhere,
Why testify in front of Congress? (Score:3)
If I may, let me ask a possibly silly question: Why do these companies always have to be interviewed by some Congressional committee? What's the point? I mean, the damage is already done, nothing Congress can do to change that. If a crime has been committed, those responsible should be prosecuted. If civil damages occurred, they should be sued. What's the point of the grandstanding by Congresscritters?
That said, a CEO who knows he is going to get publicly grilled ought to have all of his ducks in a row. There's no excuse for not knowing something as basic as "is your data encrypted".
And on the gripping hand, depending on how something is hacked, "at rest" encryption may just be totally useless. It will protect you if someone gets a raw copy of your database, but if they have access to your application infrastructure, that infrastructure will happily decrypt the data for them, because that's what it does. Meanwhile, you will take a *huge* performance hit on a lot of database operations. Really, I have trouble imagining the small additional security being worth the cost in performance. But maybe I'm not familiar with enterprise-scale operations - anyone who is care to comment?
Congress' job is to write laws. Committee hearings are part of the process of determining what new laws, or changes to existing ones, are needed.
Yes, the Equifax breach is in the past, and can't be changed. That's not the point. The point is what future changes can be made to prevent things like this in the future. Note that the hearing's title is "Protecting Consumers in the Era of Major Data Breaches" - plural breaches, with more to come in the future. Equifax is just a really good example of what ca
Encryption at rest happens on the storage hardware itself. It is there to protect against someone stealing physical drives out of the storage array and reading data off of them. It does not have any affect on the performance of the applications running on top of the storage array.
What you are thinking about that causes a performance hit is database level encryption. For example, newer versions of MSSQL server (at least 2012+) will allow encryption on individual databases, tables and even specific columns
Software is eating the world. (Score:3)
Equifax Doesnt Know If Data Is Encrypt Dont Matter (Score:1)
Small wonder (Score:2)
Must be another Music Major, perhaps he and the CIO studied opera together.
Hey they were Phi Beta Kappa. That means they're better than me and you put together bub!
Barros is basically correct. (Score:2)
I hate equifax with a passion, but their CEO is probably correct in that most of their info comes from from third party end points (like your bank, or the utilities) directly, they might be encrypting data as it passes through them, but they are only as secure as their third party endpoints and adopted software (in this case, they say it was a bug in Apache Struts that allowed someone access).
This whole thing is one rotten contract with no oversight, just a bunch of people cashing in on private data. Multip
customer data? <chuckle> (Score:2)
Uh, no, we're not their "customers". Used to be "product", now we're simply known as the "victims".
He doesn't have time for that shit. (Score:2)
Lots of Monday morning quarterbacks in this thread. They keep putting so much money in his bank account he barely even has time to spend it. When you're the CEO you have to prioritize your time and lots of small things simply don't make the cut.
In other words (Score:2)
it's a more modern environment with multiple layers of security that did not exist before. Encryption is only one of those layers of security
Translation: Someone told me we have security but I know nothing about how it works or what it actual is.