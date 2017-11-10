Man Who Sent GIF of Laughing Mouse To Employer After DDoS Attack Is Now Arrested (bleepingcomputer.com) 36
An anonymous reader writes: The FBI has arrested and charged a man for launching DDoS attacks against a wide range of targets, including his former employer, a Minnesota-based PoS repair shop. The man, who bought access to a VPN but didn't use it all the time, was caught after registering email accounts and sending taunting emails to victims, including his former employer. The taunting emails also included a GIF image of a laughing mouse, which eventually tied the man to the DDoS attacks as well. The guy also uploaded the image on Facebook in a post that asked people to join in DDoS attacks on banks as part of Anonymous' Operation Icarus. The suspect also created the fake email accounts using the name of another former colleague, trying to pin suspicions on him. The FBI was not only able to track the man's real IP address, but they also tied him to attacks without a doubt because he used a DDoS-for-hire service that was hacked and its database was shared with the FBI.
HACKERS ON STEROIDS
who is this "for chan"?
Some sort of Mongolian throat singing fan site.
When you read a story like this (Score:3)
It tends to confirm the original sacking was probably justified.
Re:When you read a story like this (Score:4, Interesting)
Or anyone engaging in nefarious activity "...who bought access to a VPN but didn't use it all the time..." I keep my VPN up permanently with a kill switch so that it fails safe. And I'm just a soft-core criminal who likes to download "Last Week Tonight" and "Game of Thrones" without having to deal with subscribing/dropping HBO via Comcast. (If it was easy to drop, I'd spring for it during GoT season, but Comcast makes adding channels easy and removing them a PITA. Requiring me to talk to a live human whose job is to discourage me is more than I'm willing to deal with.)
Running your own mail server would leave a more permanent paper trail.
It tends to confirm the original sacking was probably justified.
Washburn confirmed that Gammell also worked for them, but had left in good terms three years before, to start his own soldering training company.
The funny thing, at least to me, is that while soldering properly is an art form, it is rather easy to learn. A couple of YouTube videos, and a little practice and you are there. I learned to solder many many years ago from a former NASA employee who had worked on the Apollo project.
...while soldering properly is an art form, it is rather easy to learn. A couple of YouTube videos, and a little practice and you are there.
I found it useful to have a coach. I'd been soldering for years, but a few hours with a stereo microscope and an anal retentive trainer broke me of some bad habits that I wasn't aware of.
It seems like he wanted to be caught as many different ways as possible.
You are confusing marketing with intelligence. There is no correlation between the two.
As attributed to P. T. Barnum [wikipedia.org]
His computer's password? Swordfish
Sounds like a classic criminal fail (Score:3)
Justifed DDos (Score:3, Insightful)
including his former employer, a Minnesota-based PoS repair shop.
After all, it was a "Piece-of-Shit" repair shop.
Oh I see (Score:2)
So we can't have a story about the DDoS attacks on banks and we can only hear the real story mentioned once they have an example of some one they caught for being barely involved?
I'm beginning to wonder if the media isn't one consolidated entity under the control of the banks and if law enforcement isn't similar....
"a Minnesota-based PoS repair shop" (Score:1)
I don't care if it was a piece of shit repair shop, that still doesn't make it right!
The Tiers Of Suck (Score:1)
First there came hackers, and they were good.
Then came Script Kiddies, who did use the works of the Hackers, and they were kind of lame.
Then did the Script Kiddies monetize the Hacks, and animated gif makers could enter the realm of wonder and system penetration with mere BitCoin, and these assholes made life hell for everyone.
And it was The Suck.