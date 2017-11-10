Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Chatbots. They're usually a waste of your time, so why not have them waste someone else's instead? Better yet: why not have them waste an email scammer's time. That's the premise behind Re:scam , an email chatbot operated by New Zealand cybersecurity firm Netsafe. Next time you get a dodgy email in your inbox, says Netsafe, forward it on to me@rescam.org, and a proxy email address will start replying to the scammer for you, doing its very utmost to waste their time.

Security Firm Creates Chatbot To Respond To Scam Emails On Your Behalf

  • An interesting tactic (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Friday November 10, 2017 @10:24AM (#55525791)

    Anything that increases the cost of spam scams relative to the returns is worth investigating to see if it's practical, because ultimately you have to attack the economics to kill the beast.

    I'd actually like to see this run on my local system, though.

    • Unless of course they end up selling your email addresses to spammers. What guarantee do you have that they won't? Or someone hacks them. Or a "rogue employee". This is 2017, you can't take anything at face value. Even though plenty do.
  • We need more of such ideas.
  • ... got quite surprised with the persistence and poor-understanding skills of some spammers/scammers. I was doing it manually and just for fun (+ kind of contributing to reduce crap). I think that this was one of the first times when I realised about how deep stupidity can go. Although I prefer the current much-clearer-ideas myself, some times I kind of miss those moments when I was still expecting other outputs rather than stupidity always remaining stupidity.

  • Skeptic (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The skeptic in me says that this is a great way to harvest legitimate e-mail addresses for a future purpose.

    • True - that purpose being to feed it into a system that doesn't trigger the spam responder system.

      It's an arms race.

  • Can I program my mail system to automatically forward spam?

