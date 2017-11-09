Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Encryption Businesses Government Privacy Security United States Technology

DOJ: Strong Encryption That We Don't Have Access To Is 'Unreasonable' (arstechnica.com) 36

Posted by BeauHD from the one-or-the-other dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Just two days after the FBI said it could not get into the Sutherland Springs shooter's seized iPhone, Politico Pro published a lengthy interview with a top Department of Justice official who has become the "government's unexpected encryption warrior." According to the interview, which was summarized and published in transcript form on Thursday for subscribers of the website, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein indicated that the showdown between the DOJ and Silicon Valley is quietly intensifying. "We have an ongoing dialogue with a lot of tech companies in a variety of different areas," he told Politico Pro. "There's some areas where they are cooperative with us. But on this particular issue of encryption, the tech companies are moving in the opposite direction. They're moving in favor of more and more warrant-proof encryption." "I want our prosecutors to know that, if there's a case where they believe they have an appropriate need for information and there is a legal avenue to get it, they should not be reluctant to pursue it," Rosenstein said. "I wouldn't say we're searching for a case. I''d say we're receptive, if a case arises, that we would litigate."

In the interview, Rosenstein also said he "favors strong encryption." "I favor strong encryption, because the stronger the encryption, the more secure data is against criminals who are trying to commit fraud," he explained. "And I'm in favor of that, because that means less business for us prosecuting cases of people who have stolen data and hacked into computer networks and done all sorts of damage. So I'm in favor of strong encryption." "This is, obviously, a related issue, but it's distinct, which is, what about cases where people are using electronic media to commit crimes? Having access to those devices is going to be critical to have evidence that we can present in court to prove the crime. I understand why some people merge the issues. I understand that they're related. But I think logically, we have to look at these differently. People want to secure their houses, but they still need to get in and out. Same issue here." He later added that the claim that the "absolutist position" that strong encryption should be by definition, unbreakable, is "unreasonable." "And I think it's necessary to weigh law enforcement equities in appropriate cases against the interest in security," he said.

DOJ: Strong Encryption That We Don't Have Access To Is 'Unreasonable' More | Reply

DOJ: Strong Encryption That We Don't Have Access To Is 'Unreasonable'

Comments Filter:

  • Why don't we all give you our front door keys as well? That will make things easier for you too!!!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sconeu ( 64226 )

      Dammit... Forgot to preview...

      Our front door keys, the combinations to all our safes, and the keys to any and all safe deposit boxes that we have.

    • Why don't we all give you our front door keys as well? That will make things easier for you too!!!

      Not really much easier than simply breaking down the door -- which isn't something they can do to a smartphone.

      More seriously, I don't remember the part of the Constitution that says our rights are contingent on how easy it is for the Government to usurp and/or ignore them.

  • In the interview, Rosenstein also said he "favors strong encryption." "I favor strong encryption, because the stronger the encryption, the more secure data is against criminals who are trying to commit fraud," he explained.

    Let's just punch in random players here for the purpose of examining random outcomes: What if the governments are/become the criminals? It's not exactly unheard of.

  • FFS words mean things!

    Encryption that can be broken is not strong by definition, because we don't use strong to mean "breakable" in any context ever.

  • That is some frightening language. (Score:3)

    by fortfive ( 1582005 ) on Thursday November 09, 2017 @08:55PM (#55523117)

    i know the fourth hangs by a thread, tattered and mostly extinguished, but it still chills me to hear the government speak so blatantly.

  • "Responsible" encryption lasted about 3 days before it was crucified by the EFF https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/... [eff.org]

    so lets see just how long "unreasonable" encryption goes. The fact of the matter is plain and simple. In any of these shootings, the ability to read the killers instagram posts and grindr chats isnt going to magically re-animate the dead. beating the motive horse for a killer just helps draw attention away from the real issues like competent gun control and healthcare reform in the US that

  • He said there were companies who were cooperative.

    I'd love to see that list published, so more companies can add them to blacklists.

  • We have a problem that the FBI is controlled by political ebb and tides. How can democracy function if a politician has access to their competitors plans?

    • We have a problem that the FBI is controlled by political ebb and tides.

      Not only that, we have people who go around and invoke mono-spaced fonts "just because". It's madness, I tell you!

      In a mad world, only the mad are sane.

  • Authorities have no one to blame but themselves. They have proven beyond any doubt time and time again that they cannot be trusted to have such access without abusing it, so why would anyone ever trust them.

  • War is peace
    Freedom is slavery
    Ignorance is strength

    Stop trying to doublespeake the issue, you cannot treat things differently just because it's covenient to you.
    Encryption is either strong, or weak and thus useless, there is no middleground, you cannot devise a way to make it weak for some case scenarios while being strong for others because this defeats it's ultimate purpose.

    There is zero reason to pursue something like this because the moment US based companies start using a crippled encryption scheme lik

  • "I don't understand how strong encryption works" - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

  • Headline: "The DOJ Supports Criminals"
    There is no such thing as a safe backdoor.
    If it's there, especially if knowledge of it is public, criminals will get access.
    It will drive everyone who has any sense to use non US encryption products.

  • If you want to stop hearing this from your leaders (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Thursday November 09, 2017 @09:10PM (#55523203)
    you have to stop voting the right wing "Tough on Crime" folks into office. I know that's not a popular thing to say, but this stuff all comes from the same folks (you'd not I said Right wing, nothing about "Ds" or "Rs", that's because right wing is a political ideology, not a party, and both sides have plenty of right wingers).

    You also need to get your friends and family on board. And for Pete's sake vote in your primary. It doesn't do any good to vote if everyone running is a right wing "Tough on Crime" politician.

    Or you can keep reading these stories and hoping for the best. I guess that works too.
  • With an example like: "People want to secure their houses, but they still need to get in and out." It makes me think Mr. Rosenstein has gone off the deep end. Sure I want to secure my house. I also want to be the ONLY person who can get in. Should I run down to city hall every time I re-key my house or change the alarm code? Mr. Rosenstein, find a short pier and take a long walk. Opening up any back door is just defeating the security measure you are getting in the first place. I do not have good answers as

  • People want to secure their homes in such a way that they can get in and out. Not you, and not anyone else. So get your fucking paws off of our private information.

    Rob

Slashdot Top Deals

Put your best foot forward. Or just call in and say you're sick.

Close